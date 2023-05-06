Rowntree insists injury-hit Munster will 'go for it' against Leinster 

Graham Rowntree promised his injury-hit Munster team would “go for it” when they meet Leinster in next Saturday’s BKT URC semi-final at the Aviva Stadium.

Munster lost captain Peter O’Mahony and hooker Diarmuid Barron to injury and four more players – RG Snyman, Conor Murray, Calvin Nash and Malakai Fekitoa - were unable to return from Head Injury Assessments in their hard-fought 14-5 quarter-final victory over Glasgow Warriors at Scotstoun on Saturday night.

Fekitoa and centre partner Antoine Frisch were first-half try scorers either side of Glasgow fly-half Tom Jordan’s 25th minute red card for the dangerous tackle that ended Murray’s night.

In an intensely physical encounter, Munster spent much of the second half defending their tryline with the concession of a lone Kyle Stein try in the 65th minute.

It ensured Munster became the third Irish province to reach the URC play-offs’ last four and their reward is the renewal of a semi-final rivalry with Leinster, who knocked out South Africa’s Cell C Sharks earlier in the day, while Connacht’s Friday night win at Ulster sends Andy Friend’s side to Cape Town to play the defending champion Stormers next Saturday.

Return-to-play protocols are likely to rule out Snyman, Murray and Nash automatically from the Leinster clash while Fekitoa was removed during the final 10 minutes. O’Mahony’s race was run after just four minutes at Scotstoun by an apparent bicep injury while Barron was withdrawn two minutes into the second half.

“We'll see, the next couple of days,” head coach Rowntree said of the new injuries in his squad. “It's something I've learned, to let the dust settles. We've got a good medical team, we won't mess around with these guys but we'll see what the next couple of days brings.”

As for Saturday’s evening’s semi-final at tournament favourites and top seeds Leinster, the fifth knockout meeting between the sides since 2017-18, all of which have been lost, Rowntree added: “It’s always a challenge anyway, isn’t it, you play against them, they’ve got some form. They’ve used a lot of players themselves, we’ll see what the next couple of days bring, see what team we can put out on the park and then we’ll go up there and we’ll go for it.”

This quarter-final win over Glasgow carried added significance for Munster coming as it did after a 38-26 home defeat to the Warriors at Thomond Park on March 25 when Franco Smith’s side exploited weaknesses in the home defence, particularly with their driving maul and breakdown work.

Asked for the difference between the teams in Saturday’s quarter-final, Rowntree replied: “I thought the breakdown. Our contact was much better tonight. It’s certainly something we’ve put a massive emphasis on the last few weeks, certainly since these guys beat us at Thomond Park six weeks ago. That contact area, we had to be better and I thought our defence tonight was pretty good overall.

“They kept challenging us, they kept going to the corner early on. It was a big physical statement keeping them out and I was delighted with that. The caveat to that is there’s still a load that we can do better.

“We were quite frustrated at the end of the game in the coaches’ box because there’s so much we could have done better, stuff that we can control ourselves.”