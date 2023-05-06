McFarland gutted to come out wrong side of a "really tense affair"

Ulster boss Dan McFarland was left to count the cost of his side’s loss of the breakdown battle after outsiders Connacht upset the odds to reach the BKT United Rugby Championship semi-finals with a 15-10 victory at Kingspan Stadium on Friday night.

Ulster had finished second in the URC standings after 18 league rounds, 18 points ahead of seventh-placed Connacht and had earned home advantage for at least the quarters and semis. Yet that opportunity was squandered as Connacht negated their primary weapon at maul time and outfought the northerners in contact.

Connacht’s Jack Carty had kicked his side into 12-3 lead before Ulster claimed the only try of the game on 65 minutes through their captain Alan O’Connor. John Cooney’s conversion made it 12-10 but Carty struck with five minutes to go with his fifth penalty of the evening to end Ulster’s season unexpectedly prematurely.

Connacht now face a trip to South Africa for their semi-final against the winners of Saturday's quarter-final between the Stormers and Bulls while the Ulster head coach faces a summer of disappointment after this bitter defeat.

“We entered the play-offs in a really good position and were very hopeful but in the full knowledge that tonight was going to be a massive challenge,” McFarland said.

“To come out on the wrong side of a really tense affair is gutting. We've got a lot of people downstairs who put in a huge amount of effort and the bottom line is we were second best and I thought Connacht were excellent.

“I want to pay tribute to (director of rugby) Andy Friend and the work that he's done at Connacht, (head coach) Pete Wilkins has done a great job as well and the players played really well tonight.

“They disrupted us at the breakdown and that was the difference in the game really, their defensive breakdown versus our ability to hold onto the ball.

“That's really disappointing but it's play-off rugby, they're often very tense, especially the interpro games and we were on the wrong side of it.”

As to a post-mortem of Ulster’s season, McFarland added: “I'd like to think that we'll come in next week and do a really in depth analysis into how the season has gone and we'll have a really good look at the game that we played tonight and take the learnings from that. That's what I would say but that's what it is.

“There's nobody more disappointed than everyone in the changing room who has put so much effort in to get to this point. To have it finish like that is always going to be disappointing.”

SEMI-FINAL BOUND: Captain Jack Carty excited his side have workings for semi-final. Pic:©INPHO/James Crombie

For Connacht skipper Carty there was only satisfaction at having nullified Ulster’s threats.

“I think the difference was our ability to keep them away from our 22,” the captain said. “Obviously they play for penalties in terms of looking to get access into your 22 and look for mauls.

“I think we took that away from them with our kick choice and how we manipulated our back-three; we kept them away from our half.

“Our breakdown in terms of targeting their wide breakdown was phenomenal. They were the things we said we were going to do, and we got the result for it.”

Carty added there were still plenty of areas for Connacht to improve ahead of a difficult semi-final challenge south of the Equator next weekend.

“We were massively, massively wasteful and I think that’s what the excitement part is. That’s where the growth is.

“If we take those opportunities next week, we will be closer to a final. I don’t think many people gave us a chance but we were confident coming up.”