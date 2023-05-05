IRFU confirm Greg McWilliams leaves role as Head Coach of the Ireland Women’s

The IRFU have officially confirmed that Greg McWilliams has left his role as Head Coach of the Ireland Women’s by mutual consent and with immediate effect.

It is understood that McWilliams told members of the squad at the beginning of the week that he will not be continuing in the role after a disappointing Six Nations campaign in which Ireland lost all five games.

The wooden spoon finish has additional consequences for Ireland's status in World Rugby's new WXV format, with the side playing third tier rugby in the new competition.

Ireland finished the campaign with a 36-10 defeat to Scotland last Saturday night, confirming our third tier status in the new global competition.

It will mean Ireland are no longer able to test themselves against the game's top and second tier nations and will instead be looking for promotion against the likes of Italy or Spain, who meet in a play-offs and qualifiers, from Asia and Oceania regions. Zimbabwe and Kazakhstan are other possible opponents for Ireland in WXV3.

And in a statement released by the IRFU on Friday afternoon, it was announced that McWilliams has vacated his position.

"The Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) can today confirm that Greg McWilliams has left his role as Head Coach of the Ireland Women’s XV by mutual consent and with immediate effect.

"The remainder of the current management team will remain in situ and John McKee will oversee operations until a long-term replacement is finalised.

"The IRFU would like to thank Greg for his efforts over the course of the last 18 months and wish him and his family well for the future. The IRFU will now begin the process of replacing him."