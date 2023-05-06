AIL final: Clontarf meet Terenure in a repeat of last year's thriller

Clontarf RFC defend their Energia Men’s All Ireland League title at Aviva Stadium on Sunday in a rerun of last year’s epic final with Terenure College RFC, with both captains expecting an even tougher battle this time around.

Once again the decider will pit the season’s top two teams in Division 1A against one another in a repeat of the 2022 classic which saw Clontarf edge a thrilling battle after withstanding a frantic finish from first-time finalists Terenure to win 29-23.

It was Clontarf’s third AIL title, one of which was decided on league standings, with their captain Matt D’Arcy looking forward to a sixth final but wary of Terenure’s motivation for revenge while opposite number Harrison Brewer promised his team are “all business” this season after the joy of reaching last year’s endgame.

Clontarf beat Terenure in their two regular season meetings in 2021-22 but the ledger is balanced in this campaign with a 29-24 away win for each club and experienced ‘Tarf centre D’Arcy, 32, said of his opponents: “Their first final in a long time last year, it was a massive occasion for them so I’m sure they’ll have learned a lot from that, and we’re expecting an unbelievably tough match.

READY: Matt D’Arcy of Clontarf. Pic: INPHO/Ben Brady

“If you look back at our meetings this year, they did a bit of a job on us in Castle Avenue and then we did pretty much the exact same thing to them over there. It’s going to be on a knife edge.

“We’re expecting nothing less than a really tough battle against Terenure as it always is, and they’ve got game breakers all across the pitch.

“It’s really going to come down to on the day and nothing that we’ve done in the past is really going to stand to us. It’s about how we can perform and concentrate on our performance. So we're expecting nothing but another tight match.”

For ‘Nure’s back-five forward Brewer, 28, the lessons of last year’s final experience and the disappointment of defeat have lit a fire in his side this season.

The captain, who overcame the odds having ruptured his elbow on April 1 at Cork Constitution by coming off the bench in the semi-final victory over the same opposition just three weeks later, said: “I think after the semi-final this year you could really get a sense that it’s all business.

"We deserve to be there and we want to come home with everything, rather than just have a good day out for the club. That was kind of the key phrase that annoyed me last year afterwards, ‘oh, it was so great for the club’. But I think for us this year it’s about coming home with the pot, to be honest.”

CLONTARF: T Bird; A Arenzana-King, H Cooney, M D’Arcy – captain, 11 M Brown; S Crosbie, A Lloyd; I Soroka, D Donnellan, B Griffin; F Gilbert, M Kearney; A Soroka, JJ O’Dea, T Ryan.

Replacements: C O’Flynn, D Bolger, E Kelly, B Murphy, C Kelly, C O’Donoghue, JP Phelan, B Deeny.

TERENURE COLLEGE: A Lagrue, S O’Neill, C De Buitléar, C Dooley, C Adams; C Smith, A Bennie; M Hanan, L Vaughan, A Tuite; H Brewer - captain, M Melia; A Melia, L Clohessy, J Coghlan.

Replacements: R Smyth, C Classon, A Keating, M Caffrey, C Boomer, C McKeon, C Marsh, H McErlean.

Referee: Peter Martin.