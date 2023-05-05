Munster make two changes for URC quarter final against Glasgow Warriors



Fri, 05 May, 2023 - 12:15
Andrew Horgan

Munster have named their starting fifteen ahead of Saturday’s URC quarter-final against Glasgow Warriors at Scotstoun (7.35pm, live on RTÉ & Premier Sports).

The province make two changes to the side that drew with Sharks in Durban two weeks ago as they look to become the first visiting team to win at Scotstoun this season.

Both switches are in the pack as RG Snyman comes into the second row and Tadhg Beirne starts at blindside flanker.

Beirne makes his first Munster appearance since January after recovering from an ankle injury sustained in February during the Six Nations.

Mike Haley starts at full-back with Calvin Nash and Shane Daly on either flank.

Malakai Fekitoa and Antoine Frisch form the centre partnership as Conor Murray and Jack Crowley start in the half-backs.

Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron and Stephen Archer pack down in the front row with Jean Kleyn and Snyman in the engine room.

Beirne, captain Peter O’Mahony and Gavin Coombes complete the side while Niall Scannell, Roman Salanoa and John Hodnett all come into the squad as replacements after recovering from their respective knocks.

Glasgow Warriors have also named their team and Richie Gray will make his 100th appearance for the club as they aim to secure a place in the final four.

Munster: Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Antoine Frisch, Malakai Fekitoa, Shane Daly; Jack Crowley, Conor Murray; Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, RG Snyman; Tadhg Beirne, Peter O’Mahony (C), Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Niall Scannell, Josh Wycherley, Roman Salanoa, Fineen Wycherley, John Hodnett, Craig Casey, Ben Healy, Alex Kendellen.

Glasgow Warriors: Ollie Smith, Sebastian Cancelliere, Sione Tuipulotu, Stafford McDowall, Kyle Steyn, Tom Jordan, George Horne; Jamie Bhatti, Johnny Matthews, Zander Fagerson, Scott Cummings, Richie Gray, Matt Fagerson, Rory Dargem Jack Dempsey.

Replacements: Fraser Brown, Nathan McBeth, Simon Berghan, JP Du Preez, Lewis Bean, Sione Vailanu, Ali Price, Huw Jones.

