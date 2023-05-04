Leamy urges Munster's young guns to 'write their own chapter'

Munster’s young guns have been urged to “write your own chapter” as they prepare for BKT URC play-off rugby this Saturday and embrace the pressure that comes with playing for the province.

Defence coach Denis Leamy knows all about the expectations his players have placed on them by both the Irish media and a passionate support base reared on the successes of the teams he was such an important part of during the glory days of the 2000s.

Yet after a ground-breaking two-game tour of South Africa that brought a victory over the defending champion Stormers in Cape Town and an epic come-from-behind draw at the Sharks, three weeks after a Champions Cup annihilation at the hands of the same team in Durban, Leamy sees a growth in the belief within the squad and an opportunity to create a new chapter when it comes to knockout rugby, starting with this Saturday’s challenging visit to Glasgow Warriors for the URC quarter-finals.

It is four years and a little over one month since Munster, under previous head coach Johann van Graan won a one-off cup tie, beating Edinburgh 17-13 at Murrayfield in a Champions Cup quarter-final and though the former Ireland back-rower and double Heineken Cup winner said the team’s recent poor return from knockout games has not been discussed at length, this weekend’s trip to Scotstoun does provide a chance for a new generation of Munstermen to make some history for themselves.

"We haven't talked about Munster's history in knockout rugby over the last couple of years; I think in some ways it's irrelevant,” Leamy said.

"We've a great history if you go back far enough in knockout rugby, but there's a turning of the page here. A new coaching group, lots of young players, some of whom haven't played in knockout rugby before.

"It's that great challenge opportunity, to write your own chapter and control your own narrative."

Leamy admired the way his players dug themselves out of a hole following back-to-back defeats, at home in the URC to Glasgow on March 25 and the following week in that Round of 16 tie at the Sharks, to rescue their season with those performances on their return to South Africa at the end of last month and he believes the initial setback and then the rebound has provided a valuable lesson to the less experienced squad members about the demands of playing for the province.

"We were under pressure and we had been all season because the early results put us in a difficult position. But, you've got to embrace that. We can't turn away from that.

"This is Munster, like. This is what Munster feels like.

"There was always pressure, there was always expectation. There was always criticism and slaps on the back. That's what we say to the boys: ‘this is Munster. It's a big team, there's a huge amount of interest and you have to take the good with the bad’.

"Someone said after the game against Sharks when we lost that we were getting a bit of criticism... what do you expect?

"This is what happens when you play for Munster and we need to embrace that and understand that.

"By and large, we're growing that and the expectation to perform in big games like this coming Saturday is what this club is about.

"We should never fear what has happened over the last couple of years in terms of knockout rugby; we have plenty of pedigree in this club to go to tough places.

"It is a tough place, it will be tough but that's what it's about."

Telling players that and getting them to come to terms with that are two separate tasks, and Leamy added: "There's ways you can manage it; you can shy away from that, get angry about it or accept it as being the way it is.

"Grow and get better, that's what it's about. Understanding how we can reach our potential because there's a potential in this squad that's really, really strong and that's what we're focusing on; getting the best out of every individual. Have every individual contributing; growing our culture and our brand.

"Results come then off the back of that if you're good enough and I think we are."

Given the difficult start to the season under new management and the poor results that turned the campaign into a pressure-cooked affair as the squad adjusted to a new playing approach and increased training tempo, Leamy believes a fifth-place finish in the URC standings represents something of a success in itself but acknowledges the coming play-off rounds will deliver the verdict on 2022-23 to those outside the camp.

"I think that probably would be the broad view.

"In house, there's been an awful lot of growth and we understand that there's a lot of things that need to happen to evolve us to get better.

"We have done an awful lot of good to finish fifth, to qualify for Europe.

"It's a genuinely competitive, demanding league with the South Africans coming in, really strong Irish teams, the likes of Glasgow who are so strong, every game has challenges.

"There's been a bit of success in terms of finishing fifth and being in Europe next year, but to drive us on again; to have a run in the quarter-finals and on is something we'll chase hard."