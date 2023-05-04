Paul O'Connell: World Cup pre-season offers Ireland chance to experiment

Long-term planning isn’t new to Paul O’Connell.

The Ireland assistant coach was still cutting his teeth on that side of the chalk with Stade Francais when he put in most of the hard yards for the International Rugby Experience that opened this week in Limerick.

Now the chairperson for the not-for-profit venture, O’Connell told a story this week about how club owners in France subject their squads to five- and six-hour bus trips rather than short-hop flights for away games towards a season’s end when a team is treading water.

Stade finished eighth that year, two rungs down the ladder from the playoff places, so O’Connell had plenty of hours to think while away on the autoroutes and he filled a few by calling in favours from old teammates and opponents for Limerick’s newest attraction.

The whole project took six years from conception to realisation.

Another long-haul concept will come to fruition this autumn when Andy Farrell’s Ireland attempts to build on over two years of exceptional performances and historic results at the 2023 World Cup in France.

The squad will come together on June 19th, a full twelve weeks before their opening game against Romania in Bordeaux, and O’Connell, who joined Farrell’s coaching ticket in 2021, can’t wait to get going.

“I've never done a World Cup pre-season (as a coach) before. It's one of the challenges in international rugby that when you coach club rugby you do have pre-season every single year so you get better and better at it.

“It's a challenge for us and that's why we have to rely on some of the experience of the guys we have. Jason Cowman, in particular, (the strength and conditioning lead) who has done a lot of World Cup pre-seasons but then has done a lot of club pre-seasons as well.”

Ireland only have to look back to the last World Cup in France, in 2007, when Eddie O’Sullivan’s side carried huge expectations into the tournament but almost lost to Georgia and ultimately failed to make it out of the pool stages.

Overtraining was one of the main causes so finding that balance will be key for a coaching staff that normally gets their hands on their players 12 days before an opening Six Nations or November game.

“You've very little time to experiment or try things because every single minute counts in international rugby. So for us to have a pre-season and the chance to experiment a little bit, try a few little bits and pieces, I'm definitely looking forward to that.”

There is a very understandable excitement about O’Connell as he looks ahead. Ireland are performing on the park, they have enviable continuity in the coaching staff, and they find themselves trying to add a layer or two rather than reinvent the wheel as the weeks tick by.

“It's not about adding anything new,” he agreed. “It's just about evolving and getting better at what we do and then relying on some of the players' experiences over these last few weeks (with their provinces).

“They'll have experienced scenarios around yellow cards, or having to defend after having had a yellow card, or trying to exploit a team that has had a yellow card.

“It's around managing big moments in knock-out games so our players will gather a whole load of experience over the next few weeks that will be really invaluable to us as we go forward into the tournament.”

All four of the provinces will expose their players to the realities of win-or-bust rugby this weekend with Ulster hosting Connacht in the URC quarter-finals, Leinster facing the Sharks in Ballsbridge and Munster travelling to Glasgow.

So, one Irish side will definitely be pushing through to the last four, Leinster are red-hot favourites to make that two and Munster will look to close out the weekend by claiming a first away win at Scotstoun this season.

“It will be very, very interesting because Glasgow gave Munster a bit of a beating a few weeks ago and they seem to be very confident.

“Franco Smith has obviously done a great job there so it's a really big challenge for Munster and it's a very tough place to go, Glasgow. It always has been but even more so the last five, six years. So it will be an interesting game.”