New Munster mindset driving province to new heights, insists Snyman 

With his lengthy injury woes disappearing, fingers crossed, into the rear-view mirror and a bright future with Munster in the offing, RG Snyman smiles as he suggests things are coming together nicely.

Passed fit to play having completed his return to play protocols for a head injury sustained on the otherwise hugely successful two-game tour to his native South Africa, Snyman has a BKT United Rugby Championship quarter-final at Glasgow Warriors to look forward to this Saturday and a Springbok World Cup squad this autumn to strive toward in what he hopes are the coming weeks of knockout rugby.

The 2019 World Cup winner is also eager to start in the same forward pack as fellow injury returnee Tadhg Beirne for the first time in his 33 months with the province, whose current team and coaching regime he feels now believes can reach great heights following their landmark league results in Cape Town and Durban last month.

That tour, which began with Munster’s backs pinned firmly to the wall following a home URC defeat to Glasgow and a humbling Heineken Champions Cup Round of 16 exit at the Sharks, ended in triumph with a win over the Stormers and a stirring fightback for a draw on their return to Kings Park that secured fifth place in the table and secured top-flight European rugby for next season.

There was also a little piece of personal history made for the 6ft 9ins lock as the 28-year-old former Bulls forward from the High Veldt notched his first win in Cape Town.

The 26-24 win at DHL Stadium on April 15 and the 22-22 draw at the Sharks having trailed 22-3 just after half-time a week later have more importantly given Graham Rowntree’s squad the belief they can reach their potential as a team, as Snyman explained on Tuesday at Thomond Park.

"I think we’ve sort of come to realise what this team can achieve, over in South Africa now,” he said. “That’s what brought us all together and it made us realise 'okay listen, we can achieve this, we can do this'.

"It strengthened the bond between us and made our eyes open to what we can do as a team together because going over there and playing two great sides, it's not an easy thing to do in itself and then the performance we put up and the results we got speaks for itself.”

Of course, Snyman knows what it takes to achieve greatness as a member of Rassie Erasmus’s World Cup-winning squad four years ago in Japan and he said he was seeing similarities in terms of the mindset required within his Munster team-mates following their South African success.

"Yeah, I think we've really put that together and the way we talk now in our meetings and in the locker room, it's all about going forward and what can I do to get better, and what can I do to bring the best out of the guy next to me and he feels the same way.

"So I really think we've started to put that together and realise the value in that, and again going back to that South Africa tour there was the realisation 'okay, we can do this'.

"It is coming together nicely, you know.”

With Beirne back in the selection mix following his recovery from the ankle injury he suffered in Ireland’s momentous Six Nations win over France almost three months ago, Snyman is relishing the opportunity to finally take the pitch alongside the Grand Slam winner.

"Yeah, we've been sort of unlucky, our timing never seems to work out, we've never been on the field together and I'm very excited for when that moment happens because Tadhg is an unbelievable rugby player.

"He's such a great guy to have around as well because he never seems to be panicked about any situation, put Tadhg into any situation and he is calm.

"He thinks a lot about things as well so he's a great guy to have in the team.”

Front-rowers Niall Scannell and Roman Salanoa have also returned to full training this week, but Munster will have to figure without a trio of players in scrum-half Paddy Patterson (knee), prop Liam O’Connor (neck) and wing Keith Earls, whose luckless season appears to have been scuppered once more by a groin injury he sustained in the draw with the Sharks.