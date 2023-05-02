'Every time I went back it was almost as if I grew an inch or two' - RG Snyman on Musgrave Park return

The timeline of RG Snyman's Munster career does not make for pretty reading for anyone involved with the province, never to mind the man himself.

In just shy of three years at the province, the Springbok lock has spent two lengthy spells on the sideline due to the dreaded Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) tear.

Rehabbing a long-term injury such as an ACL tear is a long, arduous journey, and one that a player would only want to encounter the once, if they have to at all.

For Snyman, having gone back-to-back with the injury and come through the other end, it speaks volumes of the character of the World Cup winner, but his comeback wasn't without its difficulties.

“It was really difficult at the start, especially with Covid playing a factor as well when we first got here," the 28-year-old said. "It is difficult being away from family, especially in a new environment. You want to do your most and impress and do everything you can on the field.

“Then being injured, it doesn’t really help that situation so the guys were really great reaching out at the start when we first got here and making sure we settled in and getting to know everyone around the building and things like that.

“So being away from home is really difficult but the guys here and the support system here have really stepped up.”

While the South African suffered some setbacks on his road to recovery, he insists it was always a case of when and not if, when it came to his return to the field.

“There was a couple of times when there was a bit of setback and so forth but it never felt like I’ll never get back. It was always just a matter of when.

“Obviously it can get difficult being injured for that long but I also learned a lot through the process and honestly it’s just great to be back on the field.”

Snyman made his long-awaited return in Munster red at Musgrave Park against Scarlets almost exactly two months ago. 18 months of gruelling rehab culminated in a raucous Cork crowd eagerly awaiting the re-introduction of their 6ft 9in second-row forward.

“It was a special game," Snyman remarked.

ALL-ROUNDER: RG Snyman. Pic: ©INPHO/Ben Brady

"I’d been down to a couple of the Cork games while I was injured and it was such an interesting thing because you sit in the same spot, you know, with being on the bench that night you’re sort of part of the crowd.

“Then getting up to do the warm-up, such a good ovation and then finally getting onto the field."

The Springbok continued: "Every time I went for the warm-up there were some people behind the posts kept asking me, ‘am I 6ft 8, am I 6ft 8’ and I left it off and then eventually they started asking ‘are you 6ft 9,’ and I left it off again.

"So it was like every time I went back there it was almost as if I grew an inch or two.”

Snyman expressed his delight at being back out on the field in a regular capacity.

“It’s great. Honestly, it started off slow getting back in there with training and things like that and then finally getting some good game time. It’s been great.

“It’s maybe a bit of an awkward time in the season to join back in with the team but the guys have been great accommodating me and getting me up to speed pretty quickly so it’s an absolute pleasure to be back.”

Having missed out on the Durban clash with the Sharks due to a head knock, the lock has been passed fit to take part in Saturday’s quarter-final clash away to Glasgow.