Johnny Sexton confirms he won't play for Leinster again but will be ready for World Cup

Johnny Sexton has confirmed that he won't be playing for Leinster again but the veteran No.10 expects to be ready and able to take a full part in Ireland’s World Cup preparations from mid-June onwards.

The 37-year old, who retires after the tournament in France this autumn, suffered a groin injury during Ireland’s defeat of England at the Aviva Stadium in March when the home team clinched the Grand Slam and title.

Andy Farrell’s squad comes together again on June 19th for an extensive pre-season ahead of a tournament that gets underway in early September. Having their captain and talisman available from the off would make for a positive start.

“Yeah, that's the goal, that would be the expected timeframe. We come back on the 19th of June so that's my goal, to be back fully with the squad, get rid of the physios and just have pre-season with the rest of them.

Jonathan Sexton of Leinster during the United Rugby Championship match between Leinster and Munster at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

“I spoke to Josh (van der Flier) at the time of the injury, about how long it took him to get back from his because he was the one guy who had a similar injury. He got back in like record time, in nine of 10 weeks and so I was like, 'Here we go, maybe the URC final if we got there'.

“But no, the surgeon says age matters apparently, and the fact that I'm a kicker as well, so I need to sort of give special attention to the load that I'm put through and how I build up gradually through the gears with that.”

Sexton, speaking at the launch of the International Rugby Experience in Limerick, continues to add value in team meetings in his role as club captain but admitted that missing the back end of his last season with the province has been “gutting”.

“I've never missed a final with Leinster before so it's something new, but I'll be wishing the lads well. They're great friends of mine so hoping they do the business and bringing home five stars would be very special. I don't think I feel a part of it massively but it will still mean a lot to retire from the club having as many stars as any other club.”

Sexton has played 189 times for his province but only five of those appearances were made this year and his contribution to the latest Heineken Champions Cup tilt was limited to just 21 minutes off the bench against Gloucester in December.

Key though he has been to all four of their previous ‘European’ titles, and the Challenge Cup in 2013, Leinster have been able to stay the course without him. Ulster, Leicester and Toulouse have all been put to the sword.

Jonathan Sexton tests his passing skills at the International Rugby Experience today, as the state-of-the-art, interactive visitor attraction launched in Limerick. Advance, online bookings now available online at www.internationalrugbyexperience.com from 15th May. Photo by Diarmuid Greene

“To get the result against Toulouse like that… I know a lot of people thought it wasn't going to be a similar score line to last year. I saw a few people say particularly that it wouldn't be and so for the lads to go out and do that is remarkable. Toulouse would have come here better prepared after being beaten in a couple of previous semi-finals so to do it again is great for the lads.”

Leinster’s most immediate objective is Saturday’s URC quarter-final at home to the Sharks but May 20th, when they face Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle in the Champions Cup decider, is the one date circled in everyone’s calendar.

The French side pipped Leinster to the title 12 months ago when scoring at the very end of a tight and tense final in Marseille and Sexton understands better than anyone the nature and the scale of the challenge that awaits them then.

“Well, the toughest game is to come. Like any Champions Cup you play in ,the toughest game you play in is the final for many different reasons: pressure, expectation. All these things and it comes down to one day.

“We've been on the wrong side of it the last couple of times. Before that we won four European Cups and an Amlin in a row. We never lost one and now we've lost the last two. So hopefully the lads will have learned from the last one and will go and do the business.”