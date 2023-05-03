Thomond victory means nothing without Scotstoun repeat, insists Fagerson

Matt Fagerson says his Glasgow Warriors will take confidence from their recent big win over Munster at Thomond Park but that victory will count for nothing if they fail to put in a repeat performance at Scotstoun on Saturday.

The Scotland forward was part of a dominant back row in Limerick six weeks ago that powered into a 28-0 half-time lead with the try bonus point wrapped up before the interval in their BKT United Rugby Championship regular season fixture.

Glasgow’s 38-26 win on March 25 sent Munster reeling and the hangover extended into the following week as they crashed out of the Heineken Champions Cup at the Sharks.

Yet after a successful return to South Africa that rescued the province’s play-off qualification campaign and booked a quarter-final rematch away to the Warriors this weekend, Fagerson knows the visitors will not be as generous against as they were on home soil.

The 24-year-old was full of admiration for the way Graham Rowntree’s men rebounded from back-to-back defeats and a potentially disastrous end to their campaign by beating the Stormers in Cape Town in their penultimate regular season game and then fought back from 22-3 down on their return to Durban’s Kings Park to draw 22-22 with the Sharks and secure a place in both the URC play-offs and next season’s Champions Cup.

Asked for his view on Munster’s response to their end of March/early April wobble, Fagerson said: “Massive. They went to South Africa and came away with one win and a draw against a star-studded Sharks team so their tails will be up at the minute.

“I thought some of their contact work from the forwards was brilliant against the Sharks and after the result at Thomond Park they’ll be coming here looking to put their best foot forward.”

Of Glasgow’s Limerick victory, a first there since 2014, Fagerson said: “It was a great win but it only matters if you back it up the next time.

“We drew a line in the sand after that but it was a great team effort. It just shows you what we do really well and that we can beat anyone and it gives us a bit of confidence coming into this week as well.

“We’re playing good rugby and we are winning games but I think it goes back to what (head coach) Franco (Smith) says a lot, we may be winning but we’ve got no trophies to show for it.

"So we’re at a pretty cut-throat stage of the season and we won’t take our eyes off the prize. We’re not over-confident, let’s put it that way.”