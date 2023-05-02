Ireland head coach Greg McWilliams tells players he is done

Ireland women's rugby head coach Greg McWilliams has told members of the squad that he will not be continuing in the role after a disappointing Six Nations campaign in which Ireland lost all five games.

The wooden spoon finish has additional consequences for Ireland's status in World Rugby's new WXV format, with the side playing third tier rugby in the new competition.

Ireland finished the campaign with a 36-10 defeat to Scotland on Saturday night, confirming our third tier status in the new global competition. It will mean Ireland are no longer able to test themselves against the game's top and second tier nations and will instead be looking for promotion against the likes of Italy or Spain, who meet in a play-offs and qualifiers, from Asia and Oceania regions. Zimbabwe and Kazakhstan are other possible opponents for Ireland in WXV3.

A report on independent.ie says that McWilliams will step down from the job with immediate effect. The positions of his coaching team – John McKee, Niamh Briggs and Denis Fogarty – is still unclear.

Examiner Sport has been told that McWilliams confirmed his imminent departure to some members of the Irish squad on Monday evening.

Irish Examiner columnist and former Irish skipper Ciara Griffin said: "We must face the challenge of having to play in WXV3, which is the lowest tier in world rugby, when we will be playing teams like Zimbabwe and Kazakhstan.

Sometimes you have to hit rock bottom before changes are made, so maybe now those in governance in the IRFU will take a good look at themselves. There were warning shots from players in the past, but did they listen?"

She told the BBC: "Warning shots were fired and questions were asked for a number of years but it fell on deaf ears. Men's rugby in Ireland is world class - we could have been there too if given the similar investment and time - but this is where we are, so maybe now people might finally listen.

"It's unfortunate it has come to this, but the only way is up. No-one is blaming the players. They have put their bodies and souls on the line in this Championship and I feel sorry for them."