Pete Horne: Glasgow wary of 'awesome' Munster

Glasgow Warriors are expecting a different beast to the opposition they met at Thomond Park six weeks ago when Munster arrive at Scotstoun primed for knockout rugby this Saturday.

The in-form Glaswegians added Graham Rowntree’s side to their long list of victims in a sparkling run of recent form back on March 25 when they blew Munster away to take a 31-0 lead after 44 minutes and then secured a 38-26 BKT United Rugby Championship victory in Limerick, a first win at Thomond Park since 2014.

The victory guaranteed Heineken Champions Cup qualification as Scottish-Italian Shield winners and established a six-point lead over Munster in fourth place in the URC standings, helping to secure a home quarter-final against the Irish province this weekend.

It was the second of a seven-match winning streak across all competitions and their most recent victory, last weekend’s 35-17 win at Scarlets sealed their place in a European final for the first time in their history with a Challenge Cup decider against Toulon in Dublin on May 19 now on the horizon.

Yet Glasgow skills coach Pete Horne has been deeply impressed by Munster’s bouncebackability following the defeats to both the Warriors and then the Sharks in Durban the following week. A first URC league win in South Africa over the defending-champion Stormers in Cape Town and a draw back at Kings Park against the Sharks have ensured Champions Cup qualification for next season and nailed down fifth spot, setting up a rematch with Glasgow on Saturday with the home side on full alert at the prospect of a rejuvenated Munster outfit visiting Scotstoun.

“They’ve been awesome the last few weeks,” Horne said. “What they’ve done in South Africa, no other team has went over there from our side and got a couple of results like that. So it was really impressive against two in-form South African teams.

“The players that they’ve brought back in after the Six Nations, they’ve got so much experience in massive games. They know exactly what it takes to win these big games and win those big moments in matches and they obviously make a big difference.

“The way that they tick, they’ve brought back that real edge about them again and they’re going to be a formidable foe come the weekend.

“We’ll have a look back at the (Thomond Park) game, absolutely. We’ve done most of our prep now and there were certain things that went well for us in the game that we can try and build on but there’s going to be a fair few changes from that (Munster) XV and they’ll be a different beast come knockout rugby, they always are.

“It’s going to be a massive challenge physically and mentally and it’s one I’m sure the boys will be in a good spot for.”

Horne was at inside centre when Glasgow last met Munster in a knockout tie as the Leone Nakawara-inspired Warriors lifted the PRO12 trophy in Belfast following a comprehensive 35-17 final win at Kingspan Stadium. Both are much-changed teams since that day but Munster should also be wary of Glasgow’s own knockout rugby mentality which has seen them reach the Challenge Cup final with a thumping 73-33 victory over the Dragons in the Round of 16, and a 31-21 quarter-final win against the Lions before winning on the road at the Scarlets last Saturday having trailed by seven at half-time in Llanelli.

“These big games, there’s going to be moments and periods where you’re going to be under the pump,” Horne said, “so there will be spells when Munster will be in charge and it’s about not panicking, staying in the moment and trying not to stress or worry about it, you know, hang in there, defend really well.

“Our defence has been outstanding this season and we know we can trust that and rely on that and then you know that the momentum will swing, and you’re going to get your chances.

“We feel like we’re in a good spot and we’ve got the kind of game that can cause any team trouble.”