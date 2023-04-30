Toulon set up Challenge Cup final against Glasgow with comfortable win over Benetton

Toulon 23 Benetton 0

Toulon will face Glasgow in the European Challenge Cup final after the French side saw off Benetton 23-0 at the Stade Felix Mayol despite having captain Charles Ollivon sent off early on.

The hosts opened the scoring in the fourth minute, Sergio Parisse producing a beautifully-executed grubber kick and Duncan Paia'aua going over in the corner, with Dan Biggar adding the conversion.

Moments later they were reduced to 14 men when Ollivon crashed into Matteo Minozzi and was given his marching orders.

But they kept in control of proceedings and boosted their lead via a 13th-minute Biggar penalty and then Beka Gigashvili powering over four minutes later.

Benetton, the first Italian team to make an appearance at this stage of the competition, began to see more possession but were unable to make it count.

And shortly after the break, a pair of Biggar penalties in quick succession put Toulon further ahead, taking his personal contribution to 13 points.

The three-time Champions Cup winners continued to handle anything Benetton threw at them for the remainder of the contest as they secured a place in the Challenge Cup final for a fifth time, and third occasion in four seasons.

Toulon, yet to have won the competition, will take on debut finalists Glasgow at Dublin's Aviva Stadium on May 19.