Ice cool Byrne proves worth as Sexton's stand-in and successor

Even after a Heineken Champions Cup semi-final victory as impressive as this was over Toulouse, Leinster players were searching for improvements, chastising themselves for not doing better and looking forward to the next challenge, not basking in the success of the moment.

It is one of the reasons they are the yardstick by which the other Irish provinces and far beyond are measuring themselves by and why, despite not quite yet translating that into a trophy haul to match, they will continue to be favourites for both the Champions Cup and the BKT United Rugby Championship in this knockout stage of the campaign.

The recent ripple of criticism towards Leo Cullen’s men that has surfaced, particularly in the English media, following barbs from Leicester’s Richard Wigglesworth about an unfair financial playing field has only deepened the resolve within Leinster to conquer all before them.

That was evident at the start of last week when Cullen ignited the pre-semi-final conversation with a retort to Wigglesworth and a ticking off for the assembled media for what he perceives as the overhyping his players.

Whatever about the first target, Cullen will be disappointed to find the hype continuing at full tilt following this 41-22 dismantling of the five-time champions. This was a clinical dispatching of a Toulouse side eager to atone for last season’s 40-17 semi-final loss to the same opposition on the same pitch.

Back then there was the mitigation of not just a post-Six Nations Grand Slam hangover for Antoine Dupont and company 12 months ago but also a gruelling, physical quarter-final win over Munster following 100 minutes and the mentally draining tension of the penalty kick competition that eventually decided that tie just seven days earlier.

This time, Toulouse had only themselves to be blame, a poorly-handled response to an early backline injury that prompted an unnecessarily complicated four-position rejig exacerbated by the ill-discipline of two avoidable yellow cards.

Leinster scored four of their five tries and 28 unanswered point during those sin-bin periods, mercilessly exploiting Toulouse’s wayward approach with the immaculate Ross Byrne hammering home the punishment by sending over every one of his conversions from wide of the posts.

“Ice in his veins, knocking over the points for fun today,” was the verdict on Byrne from Jack Conan, whose two tries got the ball rolling during Thomas Ramos’s visit to the sin-bin on 15 minutes.

Conan’s only regret was that he had not grounded his second closer to the posts to make life a little easier his number 10.

That Byrne nailed those kicks regardless of the position underlined his authority on this game alongside the equally excellent Jamison Gibson-Park at scrum-half.

This really was a significant performance for the 27-year-old Byrne.

FAMILY AFFAIR: Leinster’s Ross and Harry Byrne after the game. Pic: ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

With captain Johnny Sexton having been ruled out for the rest of the season with a groin injury suffered on Ireland duty during the Grand Slam campaign, Byrne has been handed the keys to the Leinster castle at this pivotal moment and with knockout games now coming thick and fast, he once again proved his worth as the great man’s deputy and successor.

His confidence is clearly sky-high if his first-minute 25-metre pass from in front of his posts to Charlie Ngatai is any indication, laying the foundation for Byrne to kick a straightforward penalty at the other end three minutes later.

It was a transition that undoubtedly unsettled Toulouse, sowing some seeds of doubt in French minds for the long afternoon ahead and a Leinster performance that may prey on the national team’s brains trust a lot longer.

Seven of this Toulouse side had experienced defeat with France to an Ireland 23 featuring 11 Leinster players two months earlier and will not relish a quarter-final meeting with Andy Farrell’s outfit, even backed by 80,000 passionate French fans in Paris in a potential World Cup quarter-final.

The knowledge that Leinster, and by extension Ireland, can work their magic on them with Ross Byrne and not the veteran Sexton at the controls will not make Les Bleus sleep any easier after this tough day out for Toulouse.

Conan for one is excited by the prospect though he recognises the effort that will be required.

“Absolutely,” the No.8 said, “we’ll probably face each other at some stage and if it’s half the spectacle when we played each other in February, it was one of the best games I’ve had the privilege of being involved in… The ball in play was crazy high that – 46 minutes – way above normal and that’s testament to the style of rugby both teams want to play. We knew back in February that we’d have to be at our best and again today to beat Toulouse.”