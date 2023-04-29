Wales secure third place in Six Nations with win over Italy

Wales finished their Six Nations campaign off with a win to secure third place, scoring five tries to beat Italy 36-10
Wales secure third place in Six Nations with win over Italy

ADDING THE EXTRAS: Keira Bevan of Wales converts a try during the TikTok Women's Six Nations match against Italy at Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi in Parma, Italy. Pic: Timothy Rogers/Getty Images

Sat, 29 Apr, 2023 - 19:22
PA Sport

Wales finished their Six Nations campaign off with a win to secure third place, scoring five tries to beat Italy 36-10.

It is the first time since 2009 that Wales have won three games in a Six Nations tournament.

Scrum-half Keira Bevan put the first points on the board for the visitors with a penalty kick, but the opening try of the game came in the 23rd minute following a great bit of pressure on the Italian try line with Bethan Lewis able to find the gap to cross.

Italy immediately responded minutes later stemming from a brilliant move that saw Giada Franco burst down the left wing, offload to Aura Muzzo and, despite Hannah Jones' last-ditch tackle, Veronica Madia managed to ground.

The hosts continued to pressure, moving the ball well across the pitch and they levelled through Michela Sillari's penalty, but Sisilia Tuipulotu restored Wales' lead going into the break after powering between the posts to cross.

Wales extended their advantage 10 minutes after the break from the lineout as Sioned Harries was able to ground from the driving maul before an excellent move was finished by Alex Callender for their fourth of the afternoon.

Kerin Lake then picked up a neat grubber kick to cross in the 70th minute and wrap up a third-placed finish for the visitors.

More in this section

Leinster v Toulouse - Heineken Champions Cup Semi-Final 'The job is done' - Cullen elated but insists no Sexton surprise in final
Dan Sheehan scores a try 29/4/2023 Five-try Leinster close in on fifth star with Toulouse dismissal
Ross Byrne, Tadhg Furlong, Andrew Porter and Caelan Doris celebrate after Josh van der flier scores 29/4/2023 A masterclass in three acts: how Byrne and Blues roared into final
<p>UP FOR GRABS: Toulouse’s Antoine Dupont is tackled by Gary Ringrose of Leinster. Pic: INPHO/Billy Stickland</p>

Antoine Dupont: When you concede 40 points there is nothing to add

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd