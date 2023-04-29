Wales secure third place in Six Nations with win over Italy

Wales finished their Six Nations campaign off with a win to secure third place, scoring five tries to beat Italy 36-10.

It is the first time since 2009 that Wales have won three games in a Six Nations tournament.

Scrum-half Keira Bevan put the first points on the board for the visitors with a penalty kick, but the opening try of the game came in the 23rd minute following a great bit of pressure on the Italian try line with Bethan Lewis able to find the gap to cross.

Italy immediately responded minutes later stemming from a brilliant move that saw Giada Franco burst down the left wing, offload to Aura Muzzo and, despite Hannah Jones' last-ditch tackle, Veronica Madia managed to ground.

The hosts continued to pressure, moving the ball well across the pitch and they levelled through Michela Sillari's penalty, but Sisilia Tuipulotu restored Wales' lead going into the break after powering between the posts to cross.

Wales extended their advantage 10 minutes after the break from the lineout as Sioned Harries was able to ground from the driving maul before an excellent move was finished by Alex Callender for their fourth of the afternoon.

Kerin Lake then picked up a neat grubber kick to cross in the 70th minute and wrap up a third-placed finish for the visitors.