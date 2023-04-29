Five-try Leinster close in on fifth star with Toulouse dismissal

Leinster 41 Toulouse 22

So much for the classic contest expected. And so what? Leinster are through to a seventh final of the competition now known as the Heineken Champions Cup. That they did it by blitzing a side as good as Toulouse like this only makes it all the more impressive.

This was still a going concern, but only in patches. The visitors threatened to make it uncomfortable in a spell either side of half-time but their indiscipline and Leinster’s killer instinct made for a separation that few had foreseen all the past week.

Toulouse lost Thomas Ramos and Rodrigue Neti to the sinbin, one in each half, and conceded 28 points during that combined 20-minute disadvantage. Both were instinctive fouls and, at the same time, totally avoidable errors that they will rue for some time.

Leo Cullen’s side finished with five tries, all of them converted by Ross Byrne who didn’t miss any of his seven kicks on goal, and the likes of centre Charlie Ngatai and No 8 Jack Conan more than justified their tight selection calls.

A good day all round.

Leinster weren’t perfect but, like Ireland against France here back in February, they were more than worthy of their win and it leaves them just one more 80 minutes shy of that elusive fifth title when they play in the final at this same venue in three weeks’ time.

The likelihood is that they will face La Rochelle – who are up against Exeter Chiefs in Bordeaux on Sunday – in what would be a repeat of the Marseille final last season when Ronan O’Gara’s men grabbed the spoils at the very death.

The first flushes here only fed the soaring expectations, Toulouse punching their way into the Leinster half and 22 one phase at a time, their bob and weave only coming to an end when Richie Arnold spilled forward in the tackle after one soft shoulder too many.

Leinster’s response was a lightning break and kick-chase by Ngatai and, just like that, the flick was switched to the far end. A breathless opening, then, with the visitors landing the first serious blow after an initial penalty from Ross Byrne.

It came from the centre Pita Ahki but owed itself to another exquisitely patched together team attack that had Leinster tackling off the back foot, England flanker Jack Willis soaking up three tackles in one go along the way.

Ramos kicked the extra points but the French full-back would be an unwitting spur for Leinster’s blitz after another Byrne penalty. His first error was to drag a kick needlessly into touch, his second was a deliberate knock-on as the hosts probed down the blindside.

There were 16 minutes gone when he left, Toulouse 7-6 up, but his departure prompted an onslaught with two tries conceded, a third avoided by the narrowest of margins and then another coming immediately on his return.

All of the scores and attempts in that spell came down the same right side of the Toulouse defence, with Conan claiming the first two in Ramos’ absence, and both were sourced off a lineout that was purring throughout the afternoon.

Byrne converting both left Leinster 20-7 to the good and Jimmy O’Brien came within a fingernail of punishing the Top 14 side further, his touch down under pressure from Juan Cruz Mallia failing when his hand separated from the ball at the last nanosecond.

If Ramos reappearing seemed to be a relief for Ugo Mola’s men then they were disabused of the thought seconds later, their increasing skittishness apparent in the way Paul Graou lasered a pass at Willis’ face before it landed into Dan Sheehan’s lap.

Most hookers wouldn’t have burned the scrambling cover from there but then Sheehan isn’t most hookers. He flew over from 20 metres out and Byrne’s next conversion made it a scarcely believable 27-7 and left Toulouse with a mountain to climb.

What could they do but take it one step at a time?

Their cause had suffered another setback shortly before Ramos’ yellow with Pierre-Louis Barassi’s loss to injury causing a major backline shuffle with Graou coming in at scrum-half, Dupont switching to ten and Romain Ntmack moving to outside-centre.

This new band eventually found a rhythm. Leinster conceded a few penalties and fell off a few tackles in the next few minutes and that created the conditions for the sort of momentum that ended with the enormous Emmanuel Meafou powering his way over.

As if this wasn’t warning enough, the half ended only after Toulouse made a break up field from their own 22 and off broken play. Leinster were 13 points up at the interval but nobody imagined for a moment that this was close to over.

The next ten minutes were all about Toulouse knocking on the door and Leinster refusing to let them in. Absorbing that pressure without conceding was a major plus for the province and it gave way to a spell of kick-tennis as the rain came and made conditions tricky.

And still Toulouse came on.

Ramos landed a penalty to bring the deficit back to ten and when he landed a 50:22 it looked like this could soon be a one-score game, but play was called back for a moment of madness by replacement hooker Neti.

The 28-year old tried to bar Josh van der Flier’s attempted counter ruck with a thrust of his head and shoulders into the Dubliner’s neck/jaw area and the result was a penalty, a yellow card and a Byrne kick to touch into the other 22.

Poetic justice was done when van der Flier touched down off the back of the ensuing lineout and a driving maul from five metres out. Byrne’s pair of bonus points made it a double-scores game, Leinster 34-17 to the good.

There was another 20-plus minutes to go but everything else was academic, tries for Jason Jenkins and Willis included. An unexpected but impressive state of affairs against a Toulouse side that came here fully rested and with no little motivation.

LEINSTER: H Keenan; J Larmour, G Ringrose, C Ngatai, J O’Brien; R Byrne, J Gibson-Park; A Porter, D Sheehan, T Furlong; R Molony, J Ryan; C Doris, J van der Flier, J Conan.

Replacements: C Frawley for Ngatai (54); J Jenkins for Molony (54); M Ala’alatoa for Furlong (59); L McGrath for Gibson-Park (62); R Baird for Conan (65); J McKee for Sheehan and C Healy for Porter (both 68); H Byrne for R Byrne (71).

TOULOUSE: T Ramos; JC Mallia, PL Barassi, P Ahki, M Lebel ; R Ntamack, A Dupont; C Baille, P Mauvaka, D Aldegheri; Richie Arnold, E Meafou, J Willis.

Replacements: P Graou for Barassi (15); R Neti for Baille, J Marchand for Mauvaka and A Roumat for Arnold (all 52); D Ainu’u for Aldegeheri (60); A Placines for Cros and R Elstadt for Meafou (66); C Baille for Flament (67); A Retiere for Mallia (69).

Referee: W Barnes (RFU).