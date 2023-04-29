This is Leinster's best chance in an age to capture fifth European title

You could colour this Heineken Champions Cup semi-final in any variety of tones. You could strip it down to the bare bones then flesh it out on form, fitness, venue, history and all the other constituent parts, but maybe the answer lies in a simple question for Leinster.

When will they have a better chance of lifting this trophy again?

The expectation is that 45,000 people will turn up in spite of the eye-watering ticket prices set by organisers EPCR. Win that and the province plays at the Aviva again in the final, like some quirky Airbnb host pitching up at their own digs for a weekend in the big smoke.

Leo Cullen can rage against the theory that this is Leinster’s tournament to lose all he likes but, even with La Rochelle likely to reappear in the decider, this is their best chance in an age to capture that fifth ‘European’ title and it goes beyond venue and his team’s imperious form.

This is a Leinster collective in the middle of a sweet spot. Thirteen of the starting XV are players either approaching their peak, in the midst of it, or right at what is considered the back end of it when in your early 30s and yet to slide into retirement’s waiting room.

Even Dan Sheehan, the youngest of them at the age of 24, is a freak of nature in that he is already a word-class talent with a heap of big-game experience to his credit. And Sheehan, by his own admission, is a man who doesn’t do fazed. None of them do.

Head coach Leo Cullen and James Ryan during a Leinster Rugby media conference at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Near enough half of their starting line-up has had a big chunk of time off due to injuries this year. Tadhg Furlong hasn’t felt this good in four years, Jack Conan is over his health issues and Josh van der Flier is back after missing the quarter-final defeat of Leicester Tigers. These asides matter.

The vast majority of these players are swapping green jerseys for blue and back again. They are pitting their wares against the very best sides the club and Test games have to offer year after year and they are more often than not succeeding. Ireland are number one in the world. Why should Leinster be any different?

Well, now that we mention it...

Toulouse are so much more dangerous here than when they lost to Leinster in Dublin and at this stage 12 months ago. Ugo Mola rested all his big names for a league game in Paris last week and they haven’t had two recent schleps to Ireland this time around either.

Trips to Belfast and that extra-time energy-sapper against Munster last season fed into a cocktail of fatigue that had already been in the mix since the French team’s Grand Slam in early spring. That told in a 40-17 scoreline for Leinster.

Both sides are missing some key players but Leinster’s back line is making do without the injured trio of Johnny Sexton, James Lowe and Robbie Henshaw – the last of them ruled out just yesterday - and that can’t but weaken them to some extent.

The knock-on effects make for a bench that, Ryan Baird apart, doesn’t have quite the wallop available so often in the past - Ronan Kelleher’s ongoing absence brings the inexperienced John McKee into the frame – and this is another ‘Big Week’ for Ross Byrne.

Maybe Leinster’s biggest challenge will be mental. This is a team that has fallen hard and painfully every season since that last success, in Bilbao in 2018, and there is still the unknown as to how they cope with those elite teams that best combine skill and size.

Jason Jenkins was brought in to add prime South African beef to the second row and yet he starts on the bench while Ross Molony gets to show that he can make up for a surfeit of heft with his undoubted ball skills and all-round ability.

Leinster players, from left, Luke McGrath, Ross Byrne, Harry Byrne and Jamison Gibson-Park during a Leinster Rugby captain's run at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Leinster’s own physical attributes tend to be taken for granted but we know that they will try to play at pace, to fry the opposition with the speed of their attack, and that naturally begs the question as to how Toulouse will play their hand.

The comparison with the game Ireland and France played in this year’s Six Nations has been made exhaustively but only eight of Leinster’s players on duty today played a part that day while Toulouse bring seven. This not a facsimile.

Still, there are undoubtedly lessons to be taken from that day in the 46 minutes of ball-in-play time and Mola’s assertion after last year’s semi-final here that Toulouse simply were not accustomed to playing rugby at the speed Leinster can reach.

There is something in the region of a 75% chance of rain come kickoff today and that forecast, if accurate, will only lend weight to the expectation that Toulouse should lean in on that enormous pack and maul and kick long and often, as they are wont to do. Cullen certainly isn’t expecting the Hollywood stuff to start.

“I think they’ll be pretty pragmatic, particularly at the start of the game,” he said of a side that has again named a 6:2 split on the bench. “As the game starts to open up then they start to move the ball around, and you see a lot of their points come late in games.”

The Leinster head coach welcomed the likelihood of a physical confrontation, his relish for that challenge and a contest between two sides who have won this tournament nine times between them echoing the gathering sense of anticipation.

It may just fall Leinster’s way by the slimmest of margins. “It's on the day,” said Cullen, “two good teams.”

Understatement of the year.