Ciara Griffin: Women’s game must give talent a chance to emerge

ALTHOUGH the 48–0 scoreline might contradict what I’m about to say, but last week was probably Ireland’s best performance of the championship so far.

They kept the Grand Slam winners to under 50 points, their lowest-scoring output of this year’s campaign. Ireland fronted up to England's physically and didn’t allow them solely to dictate the game.

A big area that helped frustrate England was contesting the breakdown and slowing down their ball. It gave Ireland the opportunity to set some semblance of a defensive line and defend the next wave of English attack. I’m not saying it was a perfect performance — it was far from it — but it’s good to see a bit of cohesion finally settling into this young Ireland squad.

After a bruising Round 4 battle against England, Ireland must now line out for their most important match of the championship. Saturday is a must-win for Ireland because the result will decide the trajectory of women’s rugby in this country for the next two years.

If they lose, Ireland will be relegated to the tier of WXV3 rugby whereas a win means some comfort and a chance of WXV2 rugby. I wish it was just a straightforward case of just winning to secure WXV2 rugby, however, ‘straightforward’ and women’s rugby don’t go together in this country.

The final round of this year’s championship is gearing up to be edge-of-your-seat viewing with the result of each game dictating WXV rugby later this year. The main event is the Grand Slam decider between England and France in Twickenham Stadium. Over 50,000 tickets have been sold meaning it will surpass the existing world record for attendance at a women’s match.

It goes to show what support and investment can do in growing the game. I’m sure other unions are also taking note. Next up is Italy against Wales in Stadio Le Franchi and Italy will be hoping Parma will remain their fortress and overcome a rising Wales side. Wales will be looking for a win in Parma to cement a strong Six Nations campaign with three wins out of five but also to put their name in the draw for WXV1. Ireland too will be hoping for a Welsh win as it will mean the fight for WXV2 is still alive for their 7.30pm kick-off against Scotland.

On Saturday, Ireland face the unenviable task of traveling to Edinburgh in search of their first win. Not only must they win, they also need to secure a bonus point and prevent Scotland from getting a losing one. If Ireland manage this, it could put them in fifth place and into a play-off against Spain for the last spot in WXV2. Should they lose, it's sixth place and a wooden spoon.

Some will wonder how has it come to this?

How can you go from Grand Slam champions in 2013, World Cup semi-finalists in 2014 and Six Nations Champions in 2015 to missing the 2021 World Cup qualification and potentially finishing bottom of the table in this year’s Six Nations Championship? This is what happens when those at the top who could have introduced real fundamental change in women’s XV’s rugby in this country weren’t interested.

The momentum was there after the successes of 2013, 2014, and 2015 but it was left to go by the wayside. Unlike the RFU, who are seeing the benefits in the rise of the Red Roses and a flourishing club structure, the people in charge here lacked the foresight to invest meaningfully in the women’s game.

Unfortunately, now when someone who see’s value in the women’s game in the form of new IRFU CEO Kevin Potts — is given the opportunity to make meaningful change, the gap has widened even more.

Nicky Ponsford, the RFU’s Head of Women’s Performance, was instrumental in the Red Roses becoming the world’s first professional women’s rugby team as well as launching the Premier 15s league.

Not enough time and effort here was put into building on the strong foundations of the aforementioned golden years to propel Ireland up to a world-class level comparable with the men’s XV and U20s. Ireland had good talent coming through in those years but not enough was done to build on the experience. Even the opportunity to contract semi-professional players leading into the 2017 home World Cup was missed.

Opportunities have been taken to evaluate the women’s game with independent reviews in 2017 and 2021. However, these were reactive processes, commissioned after poor results and performances instead of being proactive and trying to understand why something didn’t work in the first place. Listening to the players and encouraging their feedback before it came to such reviews might have enabled the IRFU to develop a system that would bolster performance and avoid the current situation the union finds itself in.

In terms of action needed to help grow and develop the game here in Ireland, there needs to be a clear identification process and development pathway for players who show potential to play in green. These players should be able to identify progression opportunities from grassroots to green shirts and set them as their benchmarks. We see how the Premier 15s has become a formidable feeder system for the Red Roses, but the structure is also utilised by other nations in developing their players.

I know there are talks at the moment of a revised club structure, but clubs must be consulted on any potential changes and help design this revised season. Without the tireless work of club volunteers and coaches, we wouldn’t have players to fill the green jersey. It is these vital cogs at a grassroots level who know what is needed to build a productive feeder system.

The further development and necessary improvements of women’s rugby in this country will take time; transformational change does not happen overnight. However, clear structures need to be there to support players along the way. One of the greatest sporting icons of our generation Serena Williams said “I don’t like to lose — at anything — yet I’ve grown most not from victories, but setbacks”. This Irish side have experienced setbacks, but they will grow and develop. We now need to see how those who hold positions of governance in the IRFU will implement meaningful change.