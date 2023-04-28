Gearóid Prendergast to replace Ian Costello as Munster Academy and Pathway Manager 

Young Munster Director of Rugby Gearóid Prendergast has been appointed Munster’s new Academy and Pathway Manager, the IRFU announced on Friday.

Prendergast, also the current head coach of the Ireland Clubs International XV, will succeed current incumbent Ian Costello in July when he moves into the newly-created role of Munster’s Head of Rugby Operations.

IRFU Head of Elite Player Development Peter Smyth confirmed the appointment and looked forward to the experienced coach’s addition to the Munster backroom staff for next season.

“We would like to welcome Gearóid onboard during this exciting time within the Elite Player Pathways system in the IRFU,” Smyth said.

“Gearóid has a vast knowledge and understanding of the players, schools, and clubs that make up the Munster Rugby pathways.

“Gearóid’s experiences in a multitude of environments will continue to help identify and develop future Provincial Talent Squad, National Talent Squad, Academy and professional players for Munster and Ireland, working alongside Ian Costello and the IRFU to ensure players are given the best possible environment to achieve their goals.”

Prendergast’s previous coaching roles have included stints at a trio of Limerick clubs - UL Bohemians RFC, Young Munster, and Richmond RFC and he will take charge of a group of academy and underage players causing a lot of excitement among Munster supporters.

Full-back/wing Patrick Campbell, wing Conor Phillips, centre Fionn Gibbons, scrum-half Ethan Coughlan, prop Mark Donnelly, locks Edwin Edogbo and Cian Hurley and back-rower Ruadhan Quinn have all made senior appearances for head coach Graham Rowntree this season.

Quinn, fellow back-rower Brian Gleeson and lock Evan O’Connell were all members of the Grand Slam-winning Ireland Under-20s squad this season.