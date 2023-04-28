Revenge not a factor on Antoine Dupont's return to Dublin

Antoine Dupont has dismissed the notion that revenge will be a motivating factor for Toulouse when they face Leinster in the semi-final of the Heineken Champions Cup at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

This is the fourth time in five seasons that the French giants will face the province at this stadium and Leo Cullen’s side has won the first three. There is also the crossover between these clubs and the respective national teams to add into the mix.

Leinster are bulk suppliers to an Ireland team that overcame a French side buttressed to a significant degree by the Top 14’s most successful outfit during the recent Six Nations and this latest joust may well approach that game for sheer intensity and spectacle.

Toulouse haven’t actually beaten Leinster in Dublin since 1997 – though they have bettered Munster and won a Heineken Cup final on Lansdowne Road in the years since – but Dupont isn’t interested in any of the usual bluster before this one.

“No, it is a major semi-final. We are eager to win this competition. We have already won it and we are playing an opponent we know very well at national level and with the club. 90% of this Leinster team play for Ireland and we need to draw lessons from that for tomorrow.”

Toulouse present a formidable obstacle to Leinster’s hopes of a fifth title.

Dupont agreed with the sentiment that they are fresher and fitter – both mentally and physically – than the side that lost 40-17 here at this semi-final stage 12 months ago but this is a big ask for them too.

Leinster are in superb form and that last three ties against the Toulousain here in Dublin, the first of them in the pool stages, have been won by 16, 18 and 23 points. They haven’t just won those ties, they have dominated them, much as Ireland ultimately did France back in February.

“The context was different and the environment was different,” said Dupont of the last two knockout defeats. “We had a young squad (for the first one), not really experienced, and against a team with a lot of experienced players playing together for a long time. Last year physically we were tired because of the extra-time when we played Munster.

“It was a tiring season for us and we tried to pull out all the stops this season to get a turnover of players. So we managed to score points and get a turnover of players so we are fresher, fitter and physically fit and we drew lessons from that defeat and hope we don’t repeat our errors.”

The sense is that Leinster will do what Leinster always do and try to play at pace. What Toulouse try to do is another question. Do they engage in the sort of open and furious contest that made for such a thrilling Six Nations game two months ago and hope that they aren’t burned by it as the French team was?

“They have lot of qualities and assets to put the pressure on their opponent,” said their boss Ugo Mola. “They keep ball well, they have lots of kicking abilities and offensive sequences, they don’t concede too many points and they have good connections with themselves from players playing with Ireland in in URC and Champions Cup together.

“They have a good connection and good mastery of their own rugby. In their championship, they can experiment many times, it allows Leinster not to kick a penalty to try to score points.

"If we were to do that in France, we would be in a specific, peculiar situation. As I said on Tuesday, Toulouse are better day-in, day-out but, of course, they can put us in a bad patch, but we need to reflect on what we can do because we are Toulouse, not Leinster.”