McWilliam's side need more bravery with ball in hand

The positivity remains and the intent is clear as far as Greg McWilliams is concerned but the Ireland head coach recognises his team will need to finally click into gear in order to end their TikTok Women’s Six Nations campaign with a victory in Scotland on Saturday.

McWilliams yesterday left the starting line-up which faced England in Cork last Saturday in a 48-0 defeat at Musgrave Park unchanged for this Saturday’s finale at DAM Health Stadium in Edinburgh as the Irish bid to avoid a whitewash and the wooden spoon following four straight losses in the 2023 championship.

Yet he recognises that while his side was the first of the campaign to keep the Grand Slam-chasing English under 50 points they will also need to play smarter with ball in hand if they are to add a degree of respectability to points for column on the last weekend of this Six Nations.

Already four points adrift of Italy at the foot of the table and with only 15 points scored across four rounds, it was put to the head coach that Ireland will need a bonus-point victory in the Scottish capital on Saturday just to have hope of climbing off last place in the final standings and that would mean a more clinical edge from an attack which has managed just two tries in four matches.

That would require more bravery with ball in hand, he conceded.

“Yeah it does need to (click),” McWilliams said of Ireland’s attack. “Firstly it starts with your source of possession and our scrum has improved, we’ve done a lot of work around the lineout and we’ll be looking for that to function this week, of course, because that’s where you get the majority of your ball.

“Then on top of that comes off the ability to get go-forward ball and get on the front foot and generate fast ruck ball, play away from it and not let teams settle and get square and get hard off the line.

“So I think everything rolls into your momentum as an attacking team, playing in the right areas of the field, get our set-piece going and it will allow our attack to function better.

“The squad has worked really hard throughout the Six Nations. It’s been challenging at times but I think this week has been our best training week and that’s credit to the players. They’re excited about going.

“You want to be brave and you want to enjoy this game for what it is and we hope that comes out in the players’ performance.”

Captain Nichola Fryday will continue her second-row partnership with Sam Monaghan for their fifth consecutive match together in 2023, behind a front row of Linda Djougang, Neve Jones and Christy Haney, starting its fourth consecutive match. Brittany Hogan at blindside flanker, Grace Moore on the openside and No.8 Deirbhile Nic a Bháird complete the forward pack.

Scrum-half Molly Scuffil-McCabe and number 10 Dannah O’Brien continue at half-back with a midfield of Vicky Irwin and Aoife Dalton and wings Aoife Doyle and Natasja Behan retained alongside full-back Lauren Delany in the back three.

“Cohesion in sport is pretty important,” McWilliams said of his unchanged line-up. “We’re into our fifth game now so it’s not really a massive length of time with a group of players. So the more you can keep that cohesion the better it’s going to be.

“I think training as well. We’ve certainly been pretty spicy at training this week and last week and I felt that last week the players got their mindset in a really good place. We can see that we’re really close to clicking in certain areas, the lineout but also our counter-attack and how we want to move the ball.

“These players deserve another opportunity. Their mindset is in a really good place, they’re working hard and we’ve got to reward that and we’ve also got a good bench that’s ready to come out and hopefully add a bit of depth... and that energy is going to be really important for us at the end.

“So in this case we wanted the people who worked really hard to get an opportunity to go again. It’s a cup final for us, there’s no doubting it’s going to be a big challenge but those players are deserved and can’t wait to get moving.”

SCOTLAND: C Rollie (Loughborough Lightning); C Grant (Saracens), E Orr (Heriot’s), M Smith (University of Edinburgh), F McGhie (Watsonians); H Nelson (Loughborough Lightning), M McDonald (Exeter Chiefs); L Bartlett (Loughborough Lightning), L Skeldon (Worcester Warriors), C Belisle (Loughborough Lightning); J Konkel-Roberts (Harlequins), L McMillan (Saracens); R Malcolm – captain (Loughborough Lightning), R McLachlan (Sale Sharks), E Gallagher (Worcester Warriors).

Replacements: J Rettie (Saracens), A Young (Sale Sharks), E Clarke (University of Edinburgh), E Donaldson (University of Edinburgh), E Sinclair (Exeter Chiefs), C Mattinson (Worcester Warriors), B Blacklock (Harlequins), L Musgrove (Wasps).

IRELAND: L Delany (Sale Sharks); A Doyle (Munster), A Dalton (Leinster), V Irwin (Ulster), N Behan (Leinster); D O’Brien (Leinster), M Scuffil-McCabe (Leinster); L Djougang (Leinster), N Jones (Ulster), C Haney (Leinster); N Fryday (Connacht) - captain, S Monaghan (Gloucester-Hartpury); B Hogan (Ulster), G Moore (Saracens; D Nic a Bháird (Munster).

Replacements: C Nielson (Exeter Chiefs), S McGrath (Ulster), K Buggy (Gloucester-Hartpury), H O’Connor (Leinster), D Wall (Munster), A Hughes (Leinster), A McGann (Connacht), M Deely (Connacht).