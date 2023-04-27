Moore and McDonald join Connacht on loan from Ulster

Connacht announce the loan signings of hooker Declan Moore and scrum-half Michael McDonald from Ulster. They will join the province for the 2023/24 season linking up with the squad for the start of pre-season.

Moore has been with Ulster for 18 months after joining the side as injury cover from Munster. The 26-year-old New Zealand born hooker was part of the Melbourne Rebel's squad in 2020 and played for the Sydney Rays in the 2019 National Rugby Championship.