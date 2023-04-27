Moore and McDonald join Connacht on loan from Ulster

Connacht announce the loan signings of hooker Declan Moore and scrum-half Michael McDonald from Ulster. They will join the province for the 2023/24 season linking up with the squad for the start of pre-season.
Moore has been with Ulster for 18 months after joining the side as injury cover from Munster. The 26-year-old New Zealand born hooker was part of the Melbourne Rebel's squad in 2020 and played for the Sydney Rays in the 2019 National Rugby Championship.
Moore is Irish qualified through his grandfather who is from Antrim and also has roots from Castlerea in Roscommon.
McDonald was born in Louth before he moved to Australia at 13. He came through the ranks at Western Force and was starting scrum-half for Australia in the 2019 U20 World Championship, helping them reach the final.
His performances earned him a contract at Waratahs and he made four Super Rugby appearances in 2020. He rejoined Western Force for two seasons before moving to Ulster last summer.
Head Coach Pete Wilkins is looking forward to welcoming Moore and McDonald to the squad "Declan and Michael’s arrival next season gives us further depth in two specialist positions. They’re both excellent players who are hungry for an opportunity, and their respective qualities will make them real assets to Connacht Rugby. Having four hookers and three scrum-halves, coupled with the exciting talent we have emerging through our Academy, gives us excellent competition for places that will further drive the development of our squad."