Wall fit for bench spot as McWilliams names unchanged side for Scotland

Ireland’s bid to end the TikTok Women’s Six Nations with a victory in Scotland on Saturday has been entrusted to an unchanged line-up from last Saturday’s home defeat to England.

Head coach Greg McWilliams has kept faith with the team defeated 48-0 at Musgrave Park I Cork last time out for this weekend’s final round clash at DAM Health Stadium in Edinburgh, where they will face a side that managed its first win of the campaign against Italy in Round Four.

Ireland will be seeking to avoid a fifth successive defeat that would have serious consequences aside from the disappointment of the wooden spoon with a loss to Scotland potentially demoting McWilliams’ inexperienced squad to the World Rugby’s third tier ahead of the governing body’s new XV Series, which runs on a two-year cycle.

Yet the Ireland boss is looking forward to a positive performance from a side once again captained by lock Nichola Fryday that will be the best of their campaign.

“It has been a challenging championship but we have learned a huge amount throughout the course of the campaign, and we have seen improvements week-on-week,” McWilliams said. “The focus now is to put all those learnings to the test and produce our best performance of the season in Edinburgh.

“The group is hugely motivated to finish the Six Nations with a positive performance and result, but we know it will be a huge challenge against a very talented Scotland side who are really building under Bryan Easson. We’re looking forward to a big occasion with a record crowd expected in Edinburgh on Saturday night.”

With Fryday leading an unchanged side there are two alterations to the Ireland bench with Munster back-row forward Dorothy Wall recalled to the matchday squad following injury and Leinster scrum-half Ailsa Hughes moving into the replacements.

Fryday continues her second-row partnership with Sam Monaghan for their fifth consecutive starts together in 2023, behind a front row of Linda Djougang, Neve Jones and Christy Haney, starting its fourth consecutive match. Brittany Hogan at blindside flanker, Grace Moore on the openside and No.8 Deirbhile Nic a Bháird complete the forward pack.

Scrum-half Molly Scuffil-McCabe and number 10 Dannah O’Brien continue at half-back with a midfield of Vicky Irwin and Aoife Dalton and wings Aoife Doyle and Natasja Behan retained alongside full-back Lauren Delany in the back three.

IRELAND WOMEN (v Scotland): L Delany (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby); A Doyle (Railway Union RFC/Munster), A Dalton (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster), V Irwin (Sale Sharks/Ulster), N Behan (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster); D O’Brien (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster), M Scuffil-McCabe (Railway Union RFC/Leinster); L Djougang (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster), N Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury/Ulster), C Haney (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster); N Fryday (Exeter Chiefs/Connacht) - captain, S Monaghan (Gloucester-Hartpury/IQ Rugby); B Hogan (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster), G Moore (Saracens/IQ Rugby); D Nic a Bháird (Old Belvedere RFC/Munster).

Replacements: C Nielson (Exeter Chiefs/IQ Rugby), S McGrath (City of Derry RFC/Cooke RFC/Ulster), K Buggy (Gloucester-Hartpury/IQ Rugby), H O’Connor (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster), D Wall (Blackrock College RFC/Munster), A Hughes (Railway Union RFC/Leinster), A McGann (Railway Union RFC/Connacht), M Deely (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht).