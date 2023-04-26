Hogan: 'We wouldn’t be here if we weren’t competitive'

Ireland women’s rugby back-row Brittany Hogan has said focusing on performance rather than results will be the main driving factor heading into their final round Six Nations clash with Scotland in Edinburgh on Saturday (kick-off 7.30pm).

Thanks to four straight defeats thus far, the Irish are currently at the foot of the Championship table.

Because the Scots are currently five points clear of their upcoming opponents - and Italy are four ahead with a superior scoring difference - it seems likely that Ireland will require a bonus point victory this weekend in order to avoid a wooden spoon finish in the Six Nations for the first time since 2004.

The clash in Edinburgh takes place after Italy’s meeting with Wales in Parma on Saturday, but Greg McWilliams’ side will enter the contest with something to play for.

Ireland are also aiming to keep themselves in the reckoning for a spot in the second-tier of the new WXV tournament that gets underway later this year, but for now Hogan and her international teammates are concentrating on the Six Nations itself.

“We wouldn’t be here if we weren’t competitive. It’s international test rugby. We obviously want to be getting the ‘w’s at the end of it, we want to be getting the wins, but we can’t really be focusing on the win. We can’t be focusing on the result too much,” Hogan explained.

“From that starting whistle, we have to focus on our process and each ten minute block. Each ten-minute increment, making sure that we are intense in that and we work on next job, next job. We can’t be focusing on the result at the end of the day, but if we keep with our processes the results will come hopefully.”

Overall, it has proven to be a difficult campaign for an Ireland squad that - by and large - remains relatively new to international rugby.

Despite only picking up her 14th senior cap in last weekend’s reversal to England, 14 of Ireland’s match day 23 for that game have made fewer appearances than Hogan in the test arena.

Yet when asked if the struggles of the team in the current window could turn any players off from continuing to represent Ireland, the Down native doesn’t believe this will be the case.

“Any time you get to wear the green jersey, it’s always a privilege and we’re so proud to wear it. We cherish every single minute that we’re in it. Stepping on the soil with the jersey on, you kind of want those moments and you never really want to leave it,” Hogan added.

“Obviously with our supporters at the weekend, we had 5,000 plus people and half of them were under 18s that are actually there for the game. Just knowing that there’s that baseline and that foundation below us is really positive.

“You’re getting the messages after the game saying that you’re role models. You’re really inspirational towards us. That spurs us on. No, I wouldn’t say anyone would be turned off.”