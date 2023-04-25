2024 EPCR Finals to be staged at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

EPCR has announced that the 2024 Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup finals will take place at Tottenham Hotspur stadium. The finals will take place over the weekend of Friday 24 and Saturday 25 May.

Previous rugby fixtures have taken place at the largest football ground in the English capital. Saracens have played two Gallagher Premiership ties there as have the Barbarians when they took on the All Blacks XV. The 2024 EPCR Finals will be the biggest rugby event at the iconic event to date.