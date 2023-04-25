2024 EPCR Finals to be staged at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The 2024 Heineken Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup finals will be staged at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on the weekend of the 24 & 25 May.
2024 FINALS: The 2024 Heineken Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup finals will be staged at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on the weekend of the 24 & 25 May.

Tue, 25 Apr, 2023 - 12:14
Fiona Halligan

EPCR has announced that the 2024 Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup finals will take place at Tottenham Hotspur stadium. The finals will take place over the weekend of Friday 24 and Saturday 25 May.

Previous rugby fixtures have taken place at the largest football ground in the English capital. Saracens have played two Gallagher Premiership ties there as have the Barbarians when they took on the All Blacks XV. The 2024 EPCR Finals will be the biggest rugby event at the iconic event to date. 

EPCR Chairman Dominic McKay is delighted to bring the finals to the London Stadium “We are absolutely delighted to announce that our 2024 Finals Weekend will take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. It is quite simply one of the most exciting venues in the world and an incredibly appropriate stage for next year’s showpiece Finals Weekend. We know clubs, fans, broadcasters, partners and all involved will thoroughly enjoy the world-class experience.” 

 “The EPCR Finals Weekend is a huge event in the rugby calendar. Over 110,000 people attended the matches in Marseille last season and following strong advance ticket sales, we are looking forward to another big attendance next month at the Dublin finals at the Aviva Stadium.

“EPCR has a proud history of taking its Finals Weekend to new cities and arenas – with Tottenham Hotspur Stadium the latest in a list of cutting-edge venues. It is a sensational stadium with a burgeoning history of hosting rugby matches.”

