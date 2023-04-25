Leo Cullen warning against 'disrespectful' Leinster narrative

Leo Cullen wants us all to understand that it isn’t easy to win a Heineken Champions Cup.

Now, Leinster have won this thing four times – only Toulouse managing it more – but only one of those successes came in the last ten years and he’ll be quick to tell you that the province isn’t responsible for the trophy as it stands either.

That would be La Rochelle.

Leinster can't even say that they're URC champions. They didn’t even make the final last season having been shocked at the RDS by the Bulls and their head coach has clearly had it with the perception that all his lads have to do is turn up this next few weeks and sign for the double.

“It's just disrespectful to everyone we play against, isn't it? I'm sure it's just winding up the narrative in their minds,” he explained. “I said it about hype, it's week on week on week. We're up against the best teams in Europe.”

Ulster coach Dan McFarland bemoaned Leinster’s demographic advantages recently. Leicester Tigers interim boss Richard Wigglesworth said the gulf between them and Leinster was in the money the province could afford to spend.

That latter one was rich coming from a man who enjoyed such success with Saracens, of all clubs, and Leinster being lauded as the greatest thing since sliced bread does seem a bit stale given it was being served up 12 months ago as well.

“I don't think we've earned that right yet. We won nothing last year.”

Toulouse await in the Aviva Stadium. Win that and Leinster would have a home Champions Cup final but Cullen remains hyper-aware of the immediate challenge at hand and of the gradient on the path ahead if they progress on both fronts.

Winning the two would mean five knockout victories in five weekends.

This is a man who still has the programme from Leinster’s shock Heineken Cup semi-final loss to Perpignan standing sentry against presumption on his desk 20 years later and he saw another example of it only two weeks ago after his B-team beat the Lions in South Africa.

The coaches tried to tell those youngsters that the Bulls in Pretoria seven days later would be different gravy but sometimes you have to let people gorge themselves on the glory and suffer the indigestion. The Bulls beat them 62-7.

The very fact that the head coach turned up for media duties on Monday, when he is due up again on Friday, was an early signal that he had things to get off his chest and the audience meandered on for 27 sometimes confusing but increasingly fascinating minutes.

It was stream of consciousness stuff but step back from the jumble of words and sentences and he was delivering a crystal clear message to his own players, and to any Leinster supporters who may be of a mind to keep their wallet closed for another week or two.

EPCR are hosting this semi-final and the asking prices give more pause for thought than when Leinster have dibs on gigs at the stadium. The temptation to wait for the next cab on the rank is understandable but Cullen wants as many extras in the stand now as possible.

He highlighted one moment in last year’s loss to La Rochelle in Marseille when the French fans screamed blue murder over a Michael Ala’alatoa steal at a ruck as an example of the one per cent differences that could make or break this latest campaign.

On he went, hammering home the message that Leinster were the Davids here and not the Goliaths. He talked around the issue when asked if their budget was as high as the Top 14 giants, preferring instead to focus on the largesse available on the continent.

“Watching Toulouse at the weekend and you see a team like Stade Français and you see their owner in the stand and he has pumped millions and millions and millions into his team to get to that level because he wants Top 14 success. He wants European success I'm sure. That's what you're up against.”

Not having Johnny Sexton ever again doesn’t help them, and the confirmation that James Lowe will miss this weekend’s tie is another blow, but Josh van der Flier and Ryan Baird might be in the mix for places after their recent injury issues.

Toulouse, who fielded a second-string in Paris last week, have a few fitness concerns too but Cullen went all in when listing their abundance of nationally-sourced talent, the top international signings and the mega-TV deals.

“It's huge business, isn't it? We're little old Ireland, small demographics. We're fighting as a minority sport here for young talent and all the rest. Jeepers...”

This empire is striking back.