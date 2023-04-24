Former Wasp Jack Willis prepares for Leinster clash after 'surreal' season

From the unemployment line to a Heineken Champions Cup semi-final, former Wasp Jack Willis’s “surreal” season has taken flight since his former club was grounded six months ago.

It was October 17 when the back-rower’s life was sent spiralling alongside the rest of the Wasps squad as their club went into administration and ceased to be not just a Gallagher Premiership participant but an employer.

Fortunately for 26-year-old Willis, with a young son to provide for and a redundancy notice in his back pocket, French club giants Toulouse offered a lifeline. So now, 27 weeks later, the flanker is preparing for the biggest club game of his career, against Leinster at Aviva Stadium this Saturday when Leo Cullen’s four-time champions will attempt to derail the five-time winners for the second year in a row at the last-four stage.

“It’s certainly been a rough rollercoaster of emotions,” Willis said. “Going from everything that happened at Wasps was probably the lowest low point of my career so far, and in life in general.

“It didn’t just affect me. It affected friends, family and I had to find what was next. And I feel very, very fortunate that I’ve ended up at such a special club. This is now probably the biggest week’s prep I’ve ever had in my club career. The biggest club game I’ve ever been involved in. So it really is pretty special and I feel very grateful.

“I look back and it’s a bit surreal to be honest with you. It was six or seven months ago when everything happened at Wasps. And how quickly in sport you’ve just got to crack on and move on. Even looking back to that first week. I went into England camp for three or four weeks, then wasn’t picked for the South Africa game. Then I was told on Tuesday at midday.

“Spoke to Ugo (Mola, the Toulouse head coach) here and I was flying out Tuesday night and then played on the Sunday. So there’s no time to be moping around in sport and that has helped me a lot. But equally there are probably some things I can’t believe have changed so much.

“This is the sort of game you want to be involved in as a player, and you dream of being involved in. And I’m incredibly excited for where I am at the moment and to be part of this practise this week.”

Willis will be no stranger to the Aviva having faced Ireland there on March 18, when the home side claimed a 29-16 victory to claim the Six Nations Grand Slam. Yet he played down the significance of any Dublin factor when Toulouse return to Dublin 12 months on from their 40-17 drubbing by Leinster.

“At the end of the day it is their home ground effectively but we can’t let that change our preparation… Leinster are a quality side whether they play home or away so yeah we’ll try not to make that a factor. I know how good the atmosphere can be there when we played a few weeks ago against Ireland in the Six Nations. An incredible atmosphere but I’m sure there will be a few Toulouse supporters heading there as well and trying to make some noise.

“We want to make sure we put the best account of ourselves out there and put a performance in we can be proud of… if we can get our processes right throughout the game and make sure we are still in the game because Leinster come out of the blocks quite hard, so if we are in a position where we are happy after 25 minutes we know we’ve got a game on our hands and can really go after it.”