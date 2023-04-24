Successful South African mission for Munster builds confidence for business end

URC: Sharks 22 Munster 22

Munster came to South Africa on a daunting mission to ensure they didn’t have to return to the Republic for the quarter-finals. The defending URC champions the Stormers and the Bok-laden Sharks stood in their way to avoid that outcome. It was not an easy expedition but seven points from a possible 10 was enough.

Munster will now face Glasgow for a place in the semi-finals. The Scottish outfit have been impressive this season, and it’s no easy prospect. But a short trip over the Irish Sea is far more appetising than another trek to the tip of Africa.

After beating the Stormers 26-24 in Cape Town, Munster showed the never-say-die attitude that goes a long way in play-offs by coming back from 22-3 down against the Sharks after 43 minutes to earn a 22-22 draw.

It was mission accomplished.

Oddly, Munster were in such control by the end that it felt slightly deflating they only managed a draw against a Sharks side that fell apart after halftime.

Referee Mike Adamson deemed that impressive No 8 Gavin Coombes was held up over the line after the final hooter sounded. It was impossible to tell from the stands or from TV replays with the official in the best position. Still, Coombes and coach Graham Rowntree believed it was a try.

“I’m a bit frustrated we didn’t sneak a win at the end there,” Rowntree said after the match. “We appeared to be over the line, but from where we were at half-time, it was a big improvement.”

As it turned out, even if Munster had won the match and taken the full complement of five points, it wouldn’t have been enough to move into fourth. Glasgow’s later 29-27 win over Connacht shut that door.

Although two wins from two in South Africa would’ve been a nice statistic to carry, Munster know they have momentum going into the play-offs with eight wins and a draw from their last 11 URC games. And more than that, they have shown precisely the right attitude needed, especially when they were down.

In the first half their scrum was massacred, and they couldn’t cope with the Sharks driving maul. After the break Munster dominated possession, gave away fewer penalties, which took away the Sharks’ weapons, and turned the tables.

Peter O’Mahony led from the front, and not always within the law. His yellow card after a bit of wrestling with Sharks prop Thomas du Toit deservedly earned O’Mahony a yellow but it also fired up his troops. The skipper’s message was simple: ‘we’re not taking another backwards step’ and they didn’t.

“We showed we can keep the ball and not force things, we can challenge teams and move them around,” Rowntree said.

“Our scrum shored itself up after the break and our maul became very effective towards the end of the game, so I was very pleased with those aspects. But we will have to look at the first half performance to see how we can be more composed with the ball.”

Munster also had to do it without RG Snyman, who had been so impressive against the Stormers. Concussion ruled him out of the contest but he will be back for the quarter-finals. And Rowntree is going to have a problem as Fineen Wycherley was colossal against the Sharks, grabbing his chance impressively. As good as Snyman had been a week earlier, he was not missed as the 25-year-old stepped up.

His work throughout the match was eye-catching but it was distilled in a single moment when he snatched a Sharks lineout deep inside Munster’s 22 with four minutes to go.

Considering the home side had scored three first-half tries stemming from rolling mauls, it was the single defining moment of the contest.

The draw was also hugely costly for the Sharks. They will now travel to Dublin to face Leinster and they will in all likelihood have to make the journey without skipper Siya Kolisi and fly-half Curwin Bosch. Both suffered what looked like serious injuries.

Kolisi hyper-extended his knee in the fifth minute as wing Calvin Nash made a strong tackle. The Bok captain tried to play on for a few minutes after heavy strapping but exited within minutes.

His fitness will now become a saga of huge national interest in South Africa with the World Cup only five months away. Sharks coach Neil Powell would not make any predictions about the state of the injury after the game.

“We’ll have to wait for the doctor to do a proper assessment on Siya’s knee and give the feedback to us,” Powell said after the match. “It was unfortunate that we lost Siya so early in the game. He is influential as a captain and as a player.”

Bosch hurt his ribs when going up for a high ball and with him out of the game after half-time the Sharks had no control. Munster sensed the draining of confidence and made them pay.

The Sharks also lost their Champions Cup status and will have to play in next season’s Challenge Cup. For a club as stocked with big name players as they are, it is a setback.

The Sharks could still sneak in the Champions Cup back door, which would require winning the URC though. To do that there is the small matter of getting past Leinster in the quarter-finals.

“We all know about Leinster’s quality and their brand of rugby,” Powell said. “It is a massive challenge to beat them away. But we showed what we can do in that first 40 minutes against Munster. If we can put it together for 80 minutes we can beat anyone.”

Scorers for Sharks: Tries - Bongi Mbonambi, Werner Kok, Sikhumbuzo Notshe. Conversions - Curwin Bosch, Boeta Chamberlain. Penalty - Chamberlain.

Scorers for Munster: Tries - Penalty try, Calvin Nash, Conor Murray. Conversions - Ben Healy (2). Penalty - Jack Crowley.

SHARKS: B Chamberlain; W Kok, L Am, B Tapuai, M Mapimpi; C Bosch (A Fassi 34; yc 49-59), G Williams; O Nche (N Mchunu 62), B Mbonambi (K van Vuuren 62), T du Toit (C Sadie 64); J Labuschagne, G Grobler; S Kolisi (P Buthelezi 7), S Notshe, V Tshituka.

MUNSTER: M Haley; C Nash (K Earls 63), A Frisch, M Fekitoa, S Daly (yc 29-39); J Crowley (B Healy 54), C Murray (C Casey 73); J Loughman (J Wycherley 62), D Barron (S Buckley 78), S Archer; J Kleyn (E Edogbo 70), F Wycherley; P O’Mahony (yc 50-60), G Coombes, A Kendellen (J O’Donoghue 63).