Sean O’Brien takes the learnings after second string Leinster gored by Bulls

URC: Bulls 62 Leinster 7

There was no need for the Bulls to be fishing for any compliments at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday night after their 62-7 demolition of Leinster, but the visitors’ stand-in coach Sean O’Brien perhaps gave the home side the greatest praise of all when he admitted that they had imposed themselves on the previously-unbeaten United Rugby Championship pacesetters.

With the senior coaching staff remaining behind in Dublin to prepare for Leinster’s Champions Cup semi-final against Toulouse this weekend, a second-string outfit as well as some academy players turned out on Saturday for Leinster, who were guaranteed to finish top of the URC log regardless of the outcome in Pretoria.

And with the Bulls playing for a playoff place and trying to restore their aura at home, having made the final last season, Leinster’s youngsters were hit with a full-on onslaught as the home side produced their most clinical and dominant performance of the season.

“You have to give full credit to the Bulls, they had a very good game-plan and they imposed themselves on us and we did not handle that very well,” O’Brien said after Leinster’s biggest ever defeat in the URC competition or its predecessors.

“Having such a high error count is not what we are about, but because of the way the Bulls imposed themselves on us, it forced us into a lot of mistakes.”

Leinster initially defended stoutly and made the Bulls work hard for their points. The home side’s opening try only came in the 14th minute after the silky running of exciting new Springbok wing Canan Moodie finally cracked open the solid defensive line. The magical, slippery fullback Kurt-Lee Arendse scored the second try in the 25th minute, and then the relentless onslaught began to tell on Leinster.

The dam burst as the Bulls scored seven more tries in the next half-hour and O’Brien admitted that Leinster had been bludgeoned into a rather pedestrian pace on the Highveld.

The key learning here in the last two weeks is first and foremost defensively: You have to take their space away. We did not do that enough today, we sat on the gainline a bit and then those big bodies will find a way over the advantage line,” O’Brien said.

The match statistics tell the full story with the Bulls enjoying 70% of possession and 67% of territory; they had to make just 67 tackles compared to Leinster’s 200, and the home side also made nearly five times as many metres as the visitors.

“We had the ball but then we just could not keep it,” O’Brien bemoaned. “It’s hard to impose yourself on a team when you keep coughing up the ball and making mistakes. We just didn’t have enough possession, we like to hang on to the ball and move teams around.

“But it will be a big learning for some of the youngsters and the experience will stand them well. We also had two new caps in Liam Turner and Conor O’Tighearnhaigh, which is a positive.”

The Bulls were understandably delighted, having sealed their place in the playoffs and producing some inspired rugby. Assistant coach Chris Rossouw said they were particularly pleased that, having put themselves in control early in the game, they never let Leinster back in the contest.

“We knew we were not playing against Leinster’s main side, and things can then become quite loose and you get a lot of errors. But as coaches we were very pleased that we were quite clinical today. We saw last week that Leinster keep in the fight, they are a quality, well-coached team. So to put that score up is unbelievable for us.

“Our game is clicking into gear at the right time. You want your best form in the playoffs and the guys are full of confidence now. It was nice to let off some steam and score some tries where the guys just expressed themselves and enjoyed it.

“But one of our focus points was defence because we know Leinster enjoy having ball-in-hand, and that caused a lot of turnovers. We were very clinical when we carried and attacked space, and we squeezed Leinster into submitting,” Rossouw said.

BULLS: K-L Arendse, C Moodie, S Gans, H Vorster, D Kriel, J Goosen (C Smith 68), E Papier (K Johannes 50), G Steenkamp (S Matanzima 62), J Grobbelaar (B du Plessis 55), M Smith (F Klopper 62), R Vermaak, R Nortje (J Swanepoel 62), M van Staden (W Steenkamp 18-27), C Brink, E Louw.

LEINSTER: C Cosgrave (C Tector 44), T O’Brien (R Russell 41), L Turner, B Brownlee (B Murphy 44), D Kearney, S Prendergast, N McCarthy, E Byrne (M Milne 47), T McElroy (L Barron 56), T Clarkson (T Lasisi 50-58), A Soroka, B Deeny (C O’Tighearnhaigh 65), J Culhane, W Connors (L Molony 65), M Deegan.