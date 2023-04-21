Ulster secure second spot after recoving to see off Edinburgh

URC

Ulster 28 Edinburgh 14

Ulster secured second spot in the URC, and with it home advantage in the semi-finals should they get there, after coming from behind to beat Edinburgh at Ravenhill.

With the Stormers having beaten Benetton in the earlier kick-off, the province entered into the contest knowing they needed a victory to finish the regular season trailing only Leinster in the standings.

While they would fall behind early, and lose no fewer than three backs in the opening 40 minutes, they would get the job done with scores from Jacob Stockdale, John Cooney, and Nick Timoney guiding the side to a sixth win in their last seven URC games.

In a game that saw scrum-half Nathan Doak play the second-half in the back-three, and flanker Timoney end out on the wing, it could yet prove a costly victory.

Edinburgh took a deserved lead with just eight minutes on the clock when Scottish international duo Mark Bennett and Darcy Graham combined down the right touchline to send the winger over.

While Ulster would lose both James Hume and Mike Lowry to early injury, the start of a sequence of events that would see Doak being deployed as a makeshift full-back when Rob Baloucoune didn’t re-emerge for the second-half, Ulster would score the game’s next 25 points.

A sharp backline move off the top of the line-out brought Craig Gilroy charging through the midfield and an interchange of passes between Jacob Stockdale and Rob Baloucoune saw the former go over for the try.

Player of the Match Cooney would miss the conversion but was successful from the tee with a pair of penalties that saw Ulster take a four-point lead into the turn.

When the same player started the second-half with an intercept score off Blair Kinghorn’s telegraphed pass, the hosts were in control.

With 15 minutes to go, they would make sure of the required result with Nick Timoney’s close range effort coming after Glen Young had been sent to the sin-bin for a cynical penalty in front of his own posts.

ULSTER: M Lowry; R Baloucoune, J Hume, S Moore, J Stockdale; B Burns, J Cooney; A Warwick, R Herring, J Toomaga-Allen, A O’Connor (capt), K Treadwell; D McCann, N Timoney, D Vermeulen.

Replacements: T Stewart (For Herring, 26), C Reid (for Warwick, 71), G Milasinovich (for Toomaga-Allen,62) , S Carter (for O’Connor, 58), H Sheridan (for Marshall, 69), N Doak (for Baloucoune, 40), L Marshall (for Lowry, 12), C Gilroy (for Hume, 15)

EDINBURGH: E Boffelli, D Graham, M Bennett, C Hutchison, D Van der Merwe; B Kinghorn, H Pyrgos; P Schoeman, D Cherry, L de Bruin; G Young, S Skinner; J Ritchie (capt), H Watson, B Mata

Replacements: S McInally (for Cherry, 22), B Venter (for Schoeman, 62), WP Nel (de Bruin, 40), P Phillips (for Mata, 65), C Boyle (for Watson, 71, C Shiel (Pyrgos, 49-61, 71), C Savala (for Hutchison, 14), N Sweeny (for Bennett, 62).

Referee: A Piardi (ITA).