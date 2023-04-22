Connacht's Mack Hansen and Bundee Aki ruled out of Glasgow game

Connacht have suffered a massive double blow as they bid to guarantee Champions Cup rugby when they take on Glasgow Warriors in Scotstoun with both Mack Hansen and Bundee Aki ruled out through illness.

The two Irish stars were outstanding in the 38-19 win over Cardiff last weekend and will be a big loss as Connacht bid for their first win in Glasgow since 2010 and have never won at Scotstoun.

Cathal Forde, who has had a superb breakthrough campaign, comes in for Aki, with Byron Ralston starting on the left wing, having been out of action with an ankle injury since January.

There are two more enforced changes with the impressive Diarmuid Kilgallen out with a hamstring as John Porch makes a timely return on the right wing, while former skipper Jarrad Butler is also out with a hamstring injury which sees a back five shuffle which sees Oisin Dowling come into the second row, with Josh Murphy moving to blindside and Cian Prendergast going to No.8.

Glasgow, set to finish fourth, have selected a surprisingly strong side even though they have a European Challenge Cup semi-final against Scarlets next weekend.

They are looking to extend an unbeaten home run to 17 games against a Connacht side who are hoping for a record seventh win in a row in the league.

A win would guarantee Champions Cup rugby for Connacht but they will know exactly what they will need to do by the time the game kicks off and head coach Pete Wilkins, who takes charge in the summer when Andy Friend departs after five seasons, said having a must-win match is nothing new to them this season after recovering from a poor start.

“We have had that many must-wins games in the context of our URC season, to get ourselves in the top eight, then to stay in the top eight, and now in fifth, sixth or seventh,” he said.

“Every week we have been in that position, and the players have really embraced that, to have something to play for. They would much rather have a week like that, it is something the players have got used to, and it suits this group in helping to push them forward."

Glasgow Warriors: H Jones; J Dobie, S McDowall (c), S Johnson, C Forbes; T Jordan, A Price; A Dell, F Brown, L Sordoni; S Cummings, R Gray; R Darge, S Vailanu, J Dempsey.

Replacements: J Matthews, J Bhatti, Z Fagerson, JP du Preez, L Bean, M Fagerson, G Horne, D Miotti.

Connacht: T O’Halloran; J Porch, T Farrell, C Forde, B Ralston; J Carty (c), C Blade; D Buckley, D Tierney-Martin, F Bealham; O Dowling, N Murray; J Murphy, C Oliver, C Prendergast.

Replacements: E de Buitléar, P Dooley, S Illo, D Murray, S Hurley-Langton, K Marmion, T Daly, S Jennings.

Referee: Gianluca Gnecchi (Italy).