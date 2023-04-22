Jake White taken aback by Sam Prendergast's Leinster debut

There isn’t much that Jake White hasn’t seen. The 59-year has been coaching for over 20 years. He has worked in the club and in the Test games, across three different continents, and guided the Springboks to a World Cup title in 2007.

Sam Prendergast showed him something new last week. White had seen the rookie play for Ireland in an U20s game but the kid’s performance on debut in Leinster’s come-from-behind win against the Lions was another thing entirely.

“I can’t remember a new No.10 coming into any team and being man of the match in a game where you are 36-21 down and you still end up being man of the match,” said White who hailed Leinster’s schools and academy systems as the “envy” of the club game.

The contrast between these two outfits and their use of resources is chalk and cheese this week. Leinster could afford to leave their brightest stars at home for the trip to South Africa. The Bulls squad is stretched between two games Saturday on the same Loftus Versfeld bill.

One group – stacked with class - has Leinster on their mind, the less experienced collective has been preparing for a Currie Cup game against the Lions. White is looking after both after Edgar Marutlulle returned to his job at the junior ranks earlier this month.

Leo Cullen, by the by, will tune in from Dublin where he has been prepping all week for next Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup semi-final against Toulouse. Quite the luxury, then, and White sees other factors that have worked in the opposition’s favour.

Charlie Ewels will make his Bulls debut for the Currie Cup side on Saturday, in what is a rare example of a foreign international featuring for a South African franchise, but the provinces have always leaned heavily on the influence of men brought in from abroad.

“If you look at the integration of their international players and the signings they make at all four provinces - whether it is Dwayne Vermeulen, Jason Jenkins, Marcell Coetzee or RG Snyman - there is a definite process into how they can use the skills of outside players to upskill their own players and (cover) the weaknesses they have in their four regions. That’s very good work done by David Nucifora and the system.”

White’s Bulls beat Leinster in last year’s RDS semi-final but a visiting side that will play without Rhys Ruddock and Jason Jenkins here has little other than individual ambition and the desire to complete a regular season unbeaten to act as motivation.

The Bulls can influence their own URC playoff path – and possibly Connacht’s and even Munster’s - with a win and they may need one to secure a place in next season’s Champions Cup depending on results elsewhere, and in the Challenge Cup.

Vodacom Bulls: KL Arendse; C Moodie, S Gans, H Vorster, D Kriel; J Goosen, E Papier; G Steenekamp, J Grobbelaar, M Smith; R Vermaak, R Nortje; M van Staden, C Brink, E Louw.

Leinster: C Cosgrove; T O’Brien, L Turner, B Brownlee, D Kearney; S Prendergast, N McCarthy; E Byrne, T McElroy, T Clarkson; A Soroka, B Deeny; J Culhane, W Connors, M Deegan.

Referee: C Evans (WRU).