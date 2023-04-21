Ciara Griffin: England are on top of Carrauntoohil... Ireland are below in the car park

The curse of Parma continues with Irish losses in 2019 and 2021 compounded with another defeat to Italy in the Six Nations last Saturday. Although both sides had a lot of unforced errors, the Italians used their experience to grind out the win.

Both had multiple entries into the attacking 22 and equal amounts of possession, but Italy crossed the try line on three occasions compared to Ireland's one penalty try off a driving scrum. Italy’s experienced players of Rigoni, Franco and Sillari controlled the Italian attack and Ireland unfortunately didn’t have the answers.

The Irish team, with four changes, enters round four with the mammoth task of playing England - the world’s No 1 side and World Cup finalists - at home in Musgrave Park on Saturday. England are coming off a run of three comprehensive wins where they have scored a total of 185 points and conceded 15.

They are a squad benefitting from a union's foresight which foresaw the women’s game as a valuable investment and an opportunity for meaningful growth. The RFU first gave semi-professional contracts in 2017 and then progressed onto fulltime professional contracts in 2019. This demonstrated the RFU's commitment to growing the women's game and its belief in the future of the sport. Since this investment by the RFU, England have won four grand slams and one Six Nations while also being World Cup finalists in 2017 and 2021 (played in 2022).

Ireland will be realistic in terms of what represents a successful outcome on Saturday. It won’t be a win; if anything, it will damage control, but they will set targets to aim for. One clearly defined target would be ‘Green Zone Execution’ from 22m in on attack and reducing the number of unforced errors. Ireland were camped in the Italian 22 for large parts of the game last Saturday but it didn’t translate to the score board. Opportunities were frittered away either by handling error or turnover at the breakdown. Ireland will have a limited amount of ball against England and when they do get the opportunity to build an attack, they need to more clinical and work through the phases.

Watching the England and Wales game last Saturday showed that if you contest and slow the ruck ball against England, they get frustrated and sometimes try to force plays. If I was Greg McWilliams, I’d be exploiting this flaw and use it as an area for Ireland to target. England have the fastest ruck speed in this year’s competition with over 80% of rucks under five seconds. Rucks at that speed are nearly impossible to defend against as the defence is always scrambling or on the back foot. It gives the attacking team soft shoulders to make gainline carries but also gives gaps for support runners to flood the channels for offloads. It keeps the ball alive (KBA) – a defender’s worst nightmare - but it's England’s bread and butter.

Ireland need to commit a player to every breakdown to either blast through the ruck or at least slow it down. They need to frustrate England to force them to commit more to the breakdown in order to secure their own ball and have fewer attacking options. This will give the Irish defensive line time to set and be ready for the next wave of white shirts. A successful breakdown begins with a dominant tackle, so let’s hope we actually see dominant tackles to set the wheels in motion to slow the English ball.

While the Irish XV’s Women’s side has been getting the majority of headlines, I want to highlight the positive steps taken in developing an Irish team for this year’s Six Nations Under 18’s Women’s Festival. It took place from April 7-15th at Wellington College in England. Ireland registered wins over Italy and Scotland and only fell short to Wales in the last play of the game. Two wins from five is a good start for a young side that showed a lot of promise, and they will have gotten invaluable experience from this rugby festival.

For players who aspire to play in the green jersey at senior level, it delivers an experience of what it’s like to be in a high-performance setting. It also showcases the standards needed to play at the top as well as how to execute a game plan under pressure. A major benefit of the IRFU finally investing in an Under 18s Women’s team is that it can help to build a strong foundation for the future of the sport. By identifying and nurturing talented young Irish players, we can develop a pipeline of future talent that can help to ensure the long-term success and growth of women's rugby in this country.

Some will argue that the Irish Women’s XV’s are contracted players now so a heavy defeat shouldn’t even come into question. Some will say two professionally contracted teams are playing against each other on Saturday - that it’s a level playing field. There is a big difference between six years of meaningful investment against one year in Ireland's case. It will take time to bridge the gap and, unfortunately, Ireland will be playing catch-up for a number of years.

The way I see it is England are on top of Carrauntoohil and Ireland are starting the walk from the car park. The thing is, Ireland will get up that mountain and they will reach the top. It’s just unfortunate that our Women’s XV have been impeded by a union's delayed investment. Otherwise, they could have been at the summit long before now.