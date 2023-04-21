Keith Earls in line for landmark appearance as Munster name side ahead of Sharks clash

Munster have named their side for Saturday’s URC Round 18 clash against Sharks at King’s Park.

Keith Earls is included among the replacements and he will become the 14th player to reach the 200-cap landmark for the province should he feature in this important clash (kick-off 5.15pm Irish time/6.15pm local – live on TG4 & Premier Sports).

There is one change to the side that beat Stormers last week as Fineen Wycherley replaces RG Snyman. Greencore Munster Rugby Academy lock Edwin Edogbo comes into the squad in the replacements and is in line for his first appearance since November after recently returning from injury.

The backline is unchanged with Mike Haley at full-back as in-form wingers Calvin Nash and Shane Daly keep their places on either flank while Malakai Fekitoa and Antoine Frisch start in the centres with a half-back pairing of Conor Murray and Jack Crowley.

Elsewhere Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron and Stephen Archer pack down in the front row with Archer starting on his 260th Munster appearance and Jean Kleyn makes his 16th consecutive start in the second row alongside Wycherley. Captain Peter O’Mahony, Alex Kendellen and Gavin Coombes complete the side.

Munster: Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Antoine Frisch, Malakai Fekitoa, Shane Daly; Jack Crowley, Conor Murray; Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley; Peter O’Mahony (C), Alex Kendellen, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Scott Buckley, Josh Wycherley, Keynan Knox, Edwin Edogbo, Jack O’Donoghue, Craig Casey, Ben Healy, Keith Earls.