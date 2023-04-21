Ronan O'Gara: Should a top European club team be beating an international test XV?

Scrutinising the LNR website last night, I found myself calculating how far La Rochelle are off top scorers and the meanest defence in the Top 14 with only four rounds of regular season fixtures remaining.

Even with that, data can be misleading. With 579 points scored, we are second behind Racing 92’s 590 points, but their home games are played at the indoor La Defense Arena in Paris. That is not comparing like with like. If a French rugby nerd were to put a label on the core values and principles of each club in the league, La Rochelle would probably be characterised (pigeon-holed?) as a forward-dominated team trying to bludgeon opposition to death. I may disagree. We are a hard-working, tight group that plays for each other, and who possess numerous game plans, depending on what’s presented in front of them.

I still believe that in terms of our attack game, we are still at around 30% of our full potential – with the ball, there is still so much growth in our game yet to come. We lie second too in terms of defence and points conceded – the 406 points is only bettered by Stade Francais’ 393, and that 13 points is an itch I want to scratch from here to the end of the regular season after Round 26.

Ultimately, defence wins you championships and medals.

None of this is by way of a stocktake with such a critical period of the campaign upcoming, but the ultimate goal of burnishing that Stade Rochelais identity while endeavouring to become an elite team that wins a trophy most years is a fundamental of mine. We want to leave a big legacy behind us but the future is created by critical moments in real time. That’s why I can’t wait for the next couple of months.

When I suggest, without arrogance, that we have a huge amount of ceiling left, I do so on the basis of the quality we have to work with day in, day out. We are together as a group more often than Ireland, New Zealand or France. I train international test players on a daily basis which must be the envy to some extent of Andy Farrell, Fabien Galthie or Ian Foster. When people say Manchester City are better than the English national side, of course they should be. They have a world XI on the pitch and another squadron of talents waiting in the wings. Pep Guardiola’s hand is a lot stronger than Gareth Southgate’s.

Working with players of such quality is a daily driving motivation for me as a coach. The likes of Jonathan Danty, Gregory Alldritt, Tawera Kerr-Barlow, Will Skelton can never play together except at club level. I get to shape their game nearly every day, and while we are not seeing the full transfer yet on matchdays of what we do from Monday to Friday, we have seen glimpses of it. That’s what makes coming into ‘work’ so exciting.

I am buzzed to be coaching them, the players improving me and vice versa. It’s an interesting debate in my head. I have access to these riches, and even if there are occasions you can’t play your best combinations because of the test windows and injuries, the possibilities are limitless for us when we get a run at things.

Because we don’t have as many French internationals as Toulouse or Irish internationals as Leinster, we are getting to work with the bulk of our talent on a consistent basis, and if I am doing my job properly, that should pay dividends. That’s my challenge. There is a counterpoint for sure: that Toulouse and Leinster players are together more as a block, whether it be at club or international level, but while I am biased I feel I have better players to be working with, day in, day out. I am sure Leo Cullen and Ugo Mola would disagree.

This week, Leinster, Toulouse and Exeter can wait. In the chase for one of the cherished top two finish in the Top 14, our sole focus is on my old friend Christophe Urios and Clermont Auvergne Saturday at home. We are guaranteed a 79th consecutive sell-out which, even if the capacity is 16,000, shows how profitable the matchday experience is proving for the club and the town.

The vibe around the team is really good, but in the highwire phase of the season, a couple of losses can undo months of hard graft and carefully built foundation.

With merchandising through the roof, the club is overshooting financial expectations and forecasts, especially in Europe. In the past, with strong incentives, Europe and the Champions Cup was the cash-king, and making three successive semi-finals is a strong revenue stream. But in terms of consistent spin-off to the town and surroundings, the Top 14 is where it is at. Rugby tourism on France’s Atlantic coast is very much a thing. La Rochelle as a domestic sports weekend proposition is very attractive but ultimately performances and results on the pitch are at the core of everything.

There is no greater advocate of growth mindset than I, but when I hear people saying that success is no longer defined by winning or losing, I am not sure how that flies in the crucible of professional sport. It’s all well and good saying we are getting better but from where I an sitting, you can’t be avoiding reality either. Maybe in ten years’ time, I will think differently, though I doubt it.

With respect to the medium term, the group know it’s only beginning to find its connection. We had a lot of turnover in the squad, and that turnover costs money. Hastoy is new, Tanga and Seuteni the same. Take it as a given that we have to, and will, get better. We are no longer walking, but we are nowhere near full-out sprint either. Increased revenue and spend on the squad brings with it higher expectations. We are not Toulouse or Racing, we are a different business model, but we are no longer the plucky underdog either, let’s call a spade a spade.

In our Munster days, we always went hard and strong the week before a Heineken Cup knockout game and the schedule often accommodated an Irish derby to that end. In the Top 14, there is not such scope to mix and match. We have an eye on both Saturday’s game with Clermont and Sunday week’s Champions Cup semi-final with Exeter. We have picked a team we hope can beat Clermont, and we have planned a team for Exeter. But performances can send you back to the drawing board. Up to four personnel changes could be made for Exeter on the basis of what happens at the Marcel Deflandre tomorrow.