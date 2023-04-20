Wall ruled out as McWilliams makes three changes for England clash 

Ireland head coach Greg McWilliams has named his starting 15 for Saturday's TikTok Women's Six Nations clash against England at Musgrave Park (kick-off 2.15pm).

McWilliams has made three changes to the side that lost 24-7 to Italy last time out, with key forward Dorothy Wall ruled out with an unspecified injury sustained last weekend. The 22-year-old is replaced in the starting 15 by Brittany Hogan for the mammoth task that awaits.