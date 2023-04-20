Wall ruled out as McWilliams makes three changes for England clash 

Munster flanker Dorothy Wall has been ruled out of the clash with an injury. 
RULED OUT: Dorothy Wall. Pic: ©INPHO/Luca Sighinolfi

Thu, 20 Apr, 2023 - 13:23
Shane Donovan

Ireland head coach Greg McWilliams has named his starting 15 for Saturday's TikTok Women's Six Nations clash against England at Musgrave Park (kick-off 2.15pm).

McWilliams has made three changes to the side that lost 24-7 to Italy last time out, with key forward Dorothy Wall ruled out with an unspecified injury sustained last weekend. The 22-year-old is replaced in the starting 15 by Brittany Hogan for the mammoth task that awaits.

The other two changes see Vicky Irwin and Molly Scuffil-McCabe come into the Ireland side at centre and scrum-half, respectively, 

Anna McGann and Ailsa Hughes make way for the incoming duo.

The trio of Lauren Delany, Aoife Doyle and Natasja Behan are retained, as is inside-centre Aoife Dalton. 

In the pack, McWilliams has named an unchanged front row for the visit of the Rugby World Cup finalists to Cork, with Linda Djougang, Neve Jones and Christy Haney named to start and Captain Nichola Fryday and Sam Monaghan packing down in the second row.

Hogan comes in at blindside flanker, with Grace Moore continuing at openside and Deirbhile Nic a Bháird at number eight.

Ireland: L Delany; A Doyle, A Dalton, V Irwin, N Behan; D O'Brien, M Scuffil-McCabe; L Djougang, N Jones, C Haney; N Fryday - captain, S Monaghan; B Hogan, G Moore, D Nic a Bháird.

Replacements: C Nielson, S McGrath, K Buggy, H O'Connor, J Brown, N Cronin, A McGann, M Deely.

