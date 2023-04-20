Herring starts as McFarland names Ulster side for visit of Edinburgh 

Ulster coach Dan McFarland has named his side to face Edinburgh at Kingspan Stadium in their final regular season fixture on Friday night (kick-off, 7.35pm).

McFarland's charges come into the encounter on the back of four successive wins, and with a second-place finish still a possibility, motivation will be rife in Belfast.

Alan O'Connor captains the side from lock, where he is partnered by Ireland international, Kieran Treadwell. Rob Herring returns to the Ulster front-row, where he is partnered by Jeff Toomaga-Allen and Andy Warwick.

Dave McCann, Nick Timoney and Springbok Duane Vermeulen make up a formidable back-row line-up. John Cooney is preferred to Nathan Doak at nine, while Billy Burns will wear the 10 jersey in Belfast.

Stewart Moore comes into the starting 15, teaming up with James Hume in the midfield, while Jacob Stockdale will line up alongside fullback Mike Lowry and winger Rob Baloucoune in the back-three.

Newly-crowned URC try-scoring record-holder Tom Stewart has to settle for a place on the bench.

Cooney, who recently committed his future to the province with a new two-year contract, knows that Mike Blair’s Edinburgh side will be a threat to his side’s ambitions: “On paper, Edinburgh has one of the best squads in the league.

"They haven’t got what they wanted from this season, but we will not be taking them for granted on Friday night. This is a really important game for us.”

Ulster: M Lowry; R Baloucoune, J Hume, S Moore, J Stockdale; B Burns, J Cooney; A Warwick, R Herring, J Toomaga-Allen; A O’Connor - captain, K Treadwell; D McCann, N Timoney, D Vermeulen.

Replacements: T Stewart, C Reid, G Milasinovich, S Carter, H Sheridan, N Doak, L Marshall, C Gilroy.

Edinburgh: E Boffelli; D Graham, J Lang, C Hutchison, D van der Merwe; B Kinghorn, H Pyrgos; P Schoeman, D Cherry, L de Bruin; G Young, S Skinner; J Ritchie - captain, H Watson, V Mata.

Replacements: S McInally, B Venter, WP Nel, P Phillips, C Boyle, H Pyrgos, M Bennett, N Sweeney.