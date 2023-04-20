Victor Matfield: 'That is a lesson for us South Africans in how to use a squad as well.'

Those trumpeting the arrival of South Africa’s biggest franchises into the newly-minted URC hailed it as a merger of two distinct rugby cultures. The best for both worlds. By the time the Stormers and the Bulls met in Cape Town in last year’s final it was looking more like a hostile takeover.

Only nine months had passed since the season’s opening round, when the Lions won away to Zebre and the other three posted heavy defeats on the road, but the acclimatisation process was swift and the fear that this was more of an aggressive buyout owed to more than just the Rainbow Nation decider under Table Mountain last June.

Three of the top five teams in the regular season table had been South African. Four of the top sevens attendances had been games hosted by the newcomers (even if the crowds were lost in their cavernous stadia) and they had provided ten of the 15 players for the end-of-term URC Dream Team.

A year on and the narrative is shifting.

With one round to go, the Stormers are the only side from south of the equator sitting inside the top six. Wins for Leinster and Munster last weekend, away to the Lions and the Stormers, are feeding into a gathering sense of soul-searching in the home of the world champions.

Peter O’Mahony of Munster takes the ball in a lineout during the United Rugby Championship match between DHL Stormers and Munster at DHL Stadium in Cape Town, South Africa. Photo by Carl Fourie/Sportsfile

Bulls head coach Jake White gave an insight into some of the issues facing them on the back of his decision to field weakened sides for the Heineken Champions Cup games against Lyon and Exeter Chiefs last December and the criticism and confusion this invited.

He had no regrets, claiming instead that the European sides were flying business class down south while his guys were making the schlep north in cattle class, his two-metre tall giants rammed into economy all the way via Doha and then enduring a bus journey to England’s south coast.

He lamented the absence of émigrés like Jacques Vermeulen, Jannes Kirsten, Hanro Liebenberg, and Malcolm Marx and explained how they needed them back in-country to support younger, less experienced players so they could properly fight a two-front war.

As takes go it was comprehensive and it has been taken up by former Bulls, Toulon, Northampton and Springbok lock Victor Matfield who echoed everything White said about issues that are all the more acute since they added the Champions Cup to their itineraries this season.

“With the Heineken Cup, with the URC, with Currie Cup games being between as well, it’s hard on the players,” said Matfield this week. “It’s not very easy so we will probably have to look at bigger squads in the future.

“That’s why you need a group of players and a culture like Leinster with guys who can step in and still perform at a certain level. That is a lesson for us South Africans in how to use a squad as well.” You can colour all this with whatever crayon you like. Matfield points out that the Stormers went gung-ho for both competitions while the Bulls picked and chose their battles and yet the former are in third place on the URC ladder and 15 points better off.

The flip side is that the Stormers lost to Exeter and Munster the last two weeks while a Bulls side relieved of any Heineken Champions Cup long-haul in the quarter-finals put 78 points on an admittedly poor Zebre after their Currie Cup version impressed the day before.

The other point in all this is that less than two full seasons is not nearly accurate enough of a petri-dish on which to draw any scientific conclusions but put it all together and Matfield believes that the South African sides are actually faring better than he expected.

“If you look at our Springbok side there is 15-20 guys that will go to the World Cup that are not playing in South Africa. So we don’t have our top players.

"It is a little bit better now with guys like Eben (Etzebeth) coming back but after the World Cup Siya (Kolisi) is going, (Steven) Kitshoff is going overseas so we don’t have our top guys like we had when I was playing.”

One estimate has it that in and around 300 South Africans are playing their rugby abroad. Finding the money to bring some of the best home is no enviable task given the relaxation of the rules allowing foreign-based players to play for the Boks and the weakness of the rand on international currency markets.

The website thesouthfrican.com published a list last month that showed there are 40 players who have represented the country at Test level plying their trades across England (13), France (14), Japan (10) and Ireland (3). One positive offshoot of that is in the doors it leaves ajar at home for the next generation.

Matfield’s take is that Rassie Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber ‘don’t mind what happens our local teams’ as long as they can act as breeding grounds for the Boks.

The clubs themselves clearly wouldn’t see it that way and the suspicion is that they’ll continue to be a force once they do find their feet on the two continents.