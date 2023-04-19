Billy Twelvetrees to leave Gloucester at the end of the season

Gloucester said that 34-year-old Twelvetrees is to embark on a new challenge.
Gloucester’s Billy Twelvetrees is to leave the club (David Davies/PA)
Wed, 19 Apr, 2023 - 13:04
PA

Former England centre Billy Twelvetrees will leave Gloucester at the end of this season after 11 years with the Gallagher Premiership club.

He has made more than 270 appearances for Gloucester since joining them from Leicester. He also won 22 Test caps.

Gloucester head coach George Skivington said: “Billy is such a quality individual, as a bloke and as a rugby player. I have known him a long time and I’ve got all the time in the world for him.

“There is no doubt that he will be considered a club legend for his contribution to this club and this city over the last decade.

“We’ve obviously got a couple of games to go yet, but when the time comes, Billy leaves with our blessing and support for his next journey.”

<p>CFO APPOINTMENT: Thelma O'Driscoll has been appointed IRFU Chief Financial Officer. Pic: ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan</p>

Thelma O'Driscoll appointed new CFO at the IRFU

