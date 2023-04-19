O'Mahony: 'Ultimate professional' Carbery has time on his side 

Joey Carbery had to show a rare mental resilience to wade his way through the mire of injuries that stalled his career for so long, after suffering that ankle problem in the dead air of a World Cup warm-up game back in 2019.

That resolve has been sorely tested again this past three months with the talented 27-year-old dropped from Andy Farrell’s Ireland Six Nations squad and then slipping down the pecking order at Munster as the season grows legs.

His last start was that disastrous team performance and loss to Glasgow on home soil at the end of March, his last appearance an eight-minute stretch off the bench in the even heavier defeat to the Sharks in the Champions Cup a week later.

Munster turned a corner with their defeat of the Stormers in South Africa last week but Carbery played no part as Jack Crowley wore the No.10 jersey and the soon-to-depart Ben Healy impressed off the bench.

It all begs the question as to what is next for a player who for so long was the anointed successor to the soon-to-retire Johnny Sexton but one who must now be rated as an unlikely pick when Farrell names his World Cup squad.

“It has been very tough for him, very tough,” said Munster attack coach Mike Prendergast. “He has taken it as well as he can in terms of being a professional and getting on with his job. Even at training and meetings, he’s still speaking in a positive manner, which is a really good sign of the type of the guy he is.”

Prendergast spoke of the “familial” approach that he and other coaches at the club like to take. He insisted that Carbery would be part of the collective as the season funnels toward an end, but there were no promises made.

The team is the team and Graham Rowntree and his lieutenants will pick their 15s and 23s based on what they believe serves them best when they face up to the Sharks again this weekend in the last of the regular-season BKT URC rounds.

The timing of all this is particularly cruel. Carbery’s last World Cup amounted to just over an hour off the bench across three games with an Ireland team that was a pale shadow of itself under Joe Schmidt.

Now he looks in serious danger of missing the next big show in its entirety, with Ireland riding the crest of a wave and Johnny Sexton poised to exit stage left once the team’s duties in France come to an end.

Time is still on his side in the long-term. Most players are only entering their prime at his age and he is lightly-raced given the plethora of fitness issues.

Peter O’Mahony, his teammate with club and country, has no worries in that sense.

“Look, Joey is the ultimate professional and he is well-able. I know he is still very young, he wants to be in all these teams and he wants to be performing to the best of his ability, and that's probably what he is focused on.”

What the future holds for Carbery and for Munster was a question made all the more pertinent on Tuesday with the news that former Connacht centre Sean O’Brien will be joining in the summer after two years with the Exeter Chiefs.

For now, the focus is on another game against the Sharks this weekend and Munster can approach it with a degree of stability and confidence after their superb win against the Stormers in Cape Town which secured their place in the URC playoffs.

RG Snyman won’t be involved as he continues his return-to-play protocols on the back of that Stormers win, Dave Kilcoyne’s availability or otherwise will be decided in due course, while Diarmuid Barron (neck) has returned to full training.

It may be that they need one more point from this last encounter to make sure of their participation in next season’s Heineken Champions Cup but, then again, it may not. Either way, permutations are not a big part of their deliberations just yet.

“Not really, being honest with you," said Prendergast. "Not so far. Denis Leamy alluded to it earlier: we want to come down here and we want to have two victories and really set a mark. Look, on the way down we were a wounded animal in terms of our previous performance against the Sharks.

“Fortunately we have that team against us on Saturday, which poses a lot of threats, so we know what we need to get right. But in terms of calculations and stuff, as a staff we would have spoken about it. As a group, not yet. I know it’s a bit of a cliché but we want a big performance here because the last time we were on that pitch, we came up short.”