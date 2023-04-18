Mike Prendergast backs Sean O'Brien to enhance Munster's attack

Munster attack coach Mike Prendergast believes Sean O’Brien will improve the team as an attacking force when the versatile centre joins from Exeter Chiefs at the season’s end.

The capture of the former Connacht player was announced by the club on Tuesday morning with O’Brien leaving the Exeter Chiefs after two seasons where he has been playing in a back line featuring the likes of Stuart Hogg, Henry Slade and Jack Nowell.

Just 25 next month, his confirmation follows on from the earlier announcement that Chiefs player Alex Nankivell will be one of those used to restock midfield ranks that have recently lost Dan Goggin and Chris Farrell and soon to lose Malakai Fekitoa to the departure lounge.

“He’s a player we have looked at over the last couple of months,” said Prendergast ahead of Munster’s last regular season BKT URC game away to the Sharks at the weekend. “He is Irish-qualified and the thing for me is his profile. He plays 12, 13 and he can play on the wing and his skillset is someone we see in terms of us being better.

“He is someone that we identified would enhance what we are trying to do, especially from an attack point of view. You are talking about a guy who is potentially going to be playing in the semi-finals of the Champions Cup coming back into our squad, which is obviously a very good sign.”

Munster’s defeat of the Stormers in the DHL Stadium last week, on the back of exceptionally worrying performances and costly defeats against Glasgow (in the URC) and the Sharks (in the Champions Cup) has changed the mood music around the province after a difficult and uncomfortable two weeks.

Prendergast described it as “huge for the club’, which reflects how important it was for the organisation as a whole and not just the squad of players and coaching staff. It was a win built on a physicality that simply hadn’t been there in those earlier spring reversals.

Their place in the URC playoffs now assured, Graham Rowntree’s men may need a point to make absolutely sure of their place in the Heineken Champions Cup next season when they face the Sharks again in Durban in four days’ time. The home side is desperately chasing a win for reasons of their own.

“There was a couple of areas of our game where we needed to improve. We spoke about the physicality and the breakdown and that’s the heartbeat of our game. It allows us to hold onto the ball and go through our multiphase and ask questions of defences.

“Unfortunately against the Sharks we didn’t operate in that part of our game and, as it went on and evolved, we were a couple of scores behind and we started to force a couple of things. When you start to do that they started to latch on them and got a few scores from that.

“So the overall picture in terms of what we are going to face this weekend, there will be a bit more heat on what the Stormers brought in terms of the breakdown, but we have been speaking about it and focusing on it a huge amount because if we do get that right and we do get that platform to play on then we will be in a really big contest.”