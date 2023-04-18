Scarlets announce signing of Wales international Ioan Lloyd from Bristol

Scarlets have announced the signing of Wales international Ioan Lloyd from Gallagher Premiership club Bristol
Scarlets announce signing of Wales international Ioan Lloyd from Bristol

ON THE MOVE: Ioan Lloyd (centre) has agreed a move to the Scarlets from Bristol. Pic: Simon Galloway/PA

Tue, 18 Apr, 2023 - 13:57
Andrew Baldock

Scarlets have announced the signing of Wales international Ioan Lloyd from Gallagher Premiership club Bristol.

Lloyd, who has played across the back division during his four-year stint at Ashton Gate, will move to west Wales ahead of next season.

The 22-year-old won two caps as a replacement during the Autumn Nations Series in 2020.

Scarlets head coach Dwayne Peel said: “Ioan is a high-quality player with a huge amount of talent, a ball player with the ability to break the line and take on defences.

“He is a player who we feel will fit well with the way we look to play here, and we are looking forward to welcoming him in the summer.”

Had Lloyd not moved to a Welsh team, he would have been ineligible for his country as players plying their trade outside the country require a minimum of 25 caps under current selection policy.

Bristol rugby director Pat Lam added: “With Ioan’s contract expiring in the summer and the 25-cap rule in place in Wales, he had to make a tough decision about his future.

“While we were keen for Ioan to stay, the move back to Wales to play club rugby protects his international ambitions and we as a club support him and want him to be successful.”

More in this section

Johnny Sexton File Photo Gordon D'Arcy: Johnny Sexton would have a brilliant temperament for coaching
Exeter Chiefs v Sale Sharks - Premiership Rugby Cup Semi Final Munster confirm the signing of centre Sean O'Brien from Exeter
RG Snyman 15/4/2023 RG Snyman ruled out of Munster's clash with the Sharks
ScarletsPlace: UK
<p>BACK FROM INJURY: John Porch of Connacht scores try during the Challenge Cup Round of 16 match between Benetton and Connacht at Stadio Monigo in Treviso, Italy. Photo by Roberto Bregani/Sportsfile</p>

John Porch back to boost Connacht as they bid for Champions Cup spot

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd