Connacht appoint Scott Fardy as new defence coach

Connacht Rugby announce Scott Fardy will join the club on a two year contract as defence coach. Fardy enjoyed a glittering career across the world. He spent four season's at Leinster, five years at Super Rugby side Brumbies and three years at Kamaishi Seawaves in Japan. He won four Guinness PRO14 titles and a Heineken Champions Cup with Leinster, where he was also named in the PRO14 Dream Team three years in a row.

He made 39 appearances for Australia between 2013-2016 and started in the 2015 Rugby World Cup Final.

Since retirement in 2021, Fardy has gained coaching experience in Japan with NEC Green Rockets before moving back to work with his former club Shute Shield Warringah.

"I’m very excited to be joining the coaching team in Connacht. I’ve had some great conversations with Pete and I’m looking forward to making the move and working with all the players and coaches" said Scott Fardy.

"My wife and I loved our time in Ireland. Both our boys were born there and it feels like home for us, so the move makes perfect sense for us. I’m also very excited to be coaching in the URC and Europe, which are such challenging and diverse competitions.

"There’s a lot of great young talent in the Connacht squad, coupled with some really experienced players. I’m looking forward to working with them and doing my bit to help them go from strength to strength"

Pete Wilkins is looking forward to Fardy joining his backroom team. "I am delighted to be adding Scott to the Connacht Rugby coaching team for the 2023/24 season and beyond. When we began the recruitment process for a new defence coach, it was important to identify someone with experience of professional rugby at the very highest level, but also a person with the qualities that we want to see in a Connacht Rugby team in the years ahead. In Scott we have recruited someone who absolutely fits that mould on both fronts.

"His playing career speaks for itself, and when you chat to anyone who has shared a pitch with him, more often than not the first thing they highlight are his leadership skills and his ability to inspire those around him. Scott understands what it takes to develop a relentless and winning mindset, and with his thorough knowledge of the Irish rugby landscape, is really motivated to help Connacht reach the next level.

"These attributes will be a huge benefit to the club and us as a coaching team, and I’m sure the players will be massively excited to learn from and work with Scott in the years ahead."