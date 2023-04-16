Man of the match display for the Connacht fans, says Bundee Aki

Connacht 38 Cardiff 19

Bundee Aki, back to his brilliant best to guide Connacht into the knockout stages of the URC, said he owed that performance to the fans who have stuck with him during a disruptive season at the Sportsground.

Aki, who turned 33 earlier this month, made only his seventh appearance of the season for Connacht on Saturday night — the same number he clocked up last season — and his first at the Sportsground since last December.

But he marked the occasion with a man of the match display as Connacht made it six wins on the spin in the URC — they have won ten of their last 14 in the competition —to book a knockout spot and give themselves a chance of qualifying for the Champions Cup.

“I felt I owed it to the fans, especially the Connacht fans who have been so loyal to me and my family and it was only right for me to come out here and put on a performance.

“The last time I played at home was December last year, so it was nice to be able to come out here and put a performance on for the fans. They fully deserved it. And I feel glad for the boys who helped out throughout the week and we will go on from there.”

And he paid tribute to the players leaving Connacht this season, not least scrum-half Kieran Marmion who ended 12 years at the Sportsground by scoring their sixth try against Cardiff.

“There are a few leaving us here who are going to be sorely missed. The likes of Kieran Marmion, there was no prouder moment to cross the line and you could tell what he brings to the team and particularly the likes of Shane Delahunt and the other boys.

“They have put in enormous effort throughout the years for this club and it was only right for us to send them off on a good note,” added Aki.

Connacht had the bonus point in the bag by half-time when they went in leading 26-7 after a high tempo opening half when they had the wind.

The 19-0 in front after 28 minutes thanks to tries from Diarmuid Kilgallen, Dylan Tierney-Martin and Conor Oliver, all scores coming from incisive running and strong support play.

Aki put his Irish teammate Mack Hansen in for the bonus point to lead 26-7 at the interval.

Cardiff had plenty of possession to mount a comeback but their lineout was poor and when they strung the phases, they could not break down a solid home defence.

Connacht wrapped up the game 15 minutes from time when Aki pounded towards the Cardiff line, forcing the visitors to bring down the maul which earned Connacht a penalty try and a yellow card for Young.

Young got in for his second try in the dying moments but it did little to take the gloss off an impressive Connacht win.

Scorers for Connacht: Tries - D Kilgallen, D Tierney-Martin, C Oliver, M Hansen, K Marmion, penalty try; Cons - J Carty (3).

Scorers for Cardiff: Tries - T Young (2), S Davies; Cons - R Priestland (2).

CONNACHT: T O’Halloran (S Jennings 67); D Kilgallen, T Farrell, B Aki (T Daly 13-23), M Hansen; J Carty (c) (Daly 69), C Blade (K Marmion 64); D Buckley (P Dooley 55), D Tierney-Martin (E de Buitléar 67), F Bealham (D Robertson-McCoy 55); J Murphy (O Dowling 60), N Murray; C Prendergast, C Oliver, J Butler (S Hurley-Langton 15).

CARDIFF: B Thomas; O Lane (H Millard 60), M Grady, M Llewellyn, J Harries; R Priestland, T Williams (c) (L Williams 74); C Domachowski (R Carré 60), L Belcher (K Dacey 52), K Assiratti (D Lewis 60); L Timani (J Turnbull 32), S Davies (R Thornton 71); J Botham (J Ratti 66), T Young, T Faletau.

Referee: S Grove-White (Scotland).