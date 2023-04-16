Chaotic weekend ahead in final round of URC as quarter-final spots to be confirmed

The final round of fixtures in the BKT URC is here and it looks like it will be a chaotic finish. Leinster are the only side who have nailed down their spot in the final eight. They will top the table and cannot be surpassed. As for the next seven spots, it is all to play for.

Currently sitting in second place Ulster need to defeat Edinburgh with five points to maintain second spot as DHL Stormers are just one point behind. Stormers will be looking to get a win at home to Benetton and will need Edinburgh to defeat Ulster to claim second place.