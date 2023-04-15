Italy beat Ireland to clinch first win of Women's Six Nations 

Greg McWilliams' side are still looking for a victory in the tournament. 
Italy beat Ireland to clinch first win of Women's Six Nations 

Ireland's Nichola Fryday in the mix against Italy.  Picture: INPHO/Giuseppe Fama

Sat, 15 Apr, 2023 - 19:52
Cian Locke

Italy 24

Ireland 7

Ireland were well beaten by Italy as the hosts earned their first win of the Women's Six Nations in Parma on Saturday.

It means Ireland have lost their first three matches of the tournament for the first time since 2007.

"It's disappointing," said head coach Greg McWilliams. "The players put in a big effort and we saw some good endeavour but we're going to have to work on our execution at critical stages. That's something we will own.

"I feel sorry for the players at the moment but we'll dust ourselves off, move forward, review the footage, commit to a plan and go again next week.

"We're looking to improve and make continuous progression in a short space of time."

Sofia Stefan touched down for the Italians in the first half with Alyssa d'Inca crossing the whitewash twice. 

The visitors earned a penalty try but it that was it and they remain without a win. 

Next, it's the daunting prospect of England in Cork next week before a trip to face Scotland.

Scorers for Italy: Tries – Stefan, D’Inca (2) Conversions – Sillari (3); Penalty – Sillari (1)
Ireland: Try – Penalty

ITALY: B Capomaggi; A Muzzo, M Sillari, B Rigoni, A D'Inca; V Madia, S Stefan (capt); G Maris, V Vecchini, L Gai, S Tounesi, G Duca, F Sgorbini, I Locatelli, G Franco Replacements: E Stecca, 17 A Cassaghi, 18 S Seye, 19 V Fedrighi, 20 L Gurioli, 21 A Ranuccini, 22 S Barattin, 23 E Stevanin

Replacements: E Stecca, 17 A Cassaghi, 18 S Seye, 19 V Fedrighi, 20 L Gurioli, 21 A Ranuccini, 22 S Barattin, 23 E Stevanin

IRELAND L Delany; A Doyle, A Dalton, A McGann, N Behan; D O'Brien, A Hughes; L Djougang, N Jones, C Haney; N Fryday, S Monaghan; D Wall, G Moore, D Nic a Bháird.

Replacements: C Nielson, S McGrath, K Buggy, H O'Connor, B Hogan, M Scuffil-McCabe, V Irwin, M Deely.

More in this section

Wales v England - TikTok Women's Six Nations - Cardiff Arms Park Nine-try England thrash Wales to remain on course for Six Nations Grand Slam
Emirates Lions v Leinster - United Rugby Championship Prendergast's last-minute penalty snatches win for Leinster against Lions
South Africa v British and Irish Lions - Castle Lager Lions Series - First Test - Cape Town Stadium South Africa Head Coach to join Leinster after Rugby World Cup
<p>SOUTHERN COMFORT: Alex Kendellen of Munster scores a try. Picture: INPHO/Steve Haag Sports/Thinus Maritz</p>

Huge win as Munster end Stormers’ two-year home streak in Cape Town

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd