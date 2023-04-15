Italy beat Ireland to clinch first win of Women's Six Nations 

Italy 24

Ireland 7

Ireland were well beaten by Italy as the hosts earned their first win of the Women's Six Nations in Parma on Saturday.

It means Ireland have lost their first three matches of the tournament for the first time since 2007.

"It's disappointing," said head coach Greg McWilliams. "The players put in a big effort and we saw some good endeavour but we're going to have to work on our execution at critical stages. That's something we will own.

"I feel sorry for the players at the moment but we'll dust ourselves off, move forward, review the footage, commit to a plan and go again next week.

"We're looking to improve and make continuous progression in a short space of time."

Sofia Stefan touched down for the Italians in the first half with Alyssa d'Inca crossing the whitewash twice.

The visitors earned a penalty try but it that was it and they remain without a win.

Next, it's the daunting prospect of England in Cork next week before a trip to face Scotland.

Scorers for Italy: Tries – Stefan, D’Inca (2) Conversions – Sillari (3); Penalty – Sillari (1)

Ireland: Try – Penalty

ITALY: B Capomaggi; A Muzzo, M Sillari, B Rigoni, A D'Inca; V Madia, S Stefan (capt); G Maris, V Vecchini, L Gai, S Tounesi, G Duca, F Sgorbini, I Locatelli, G Franco Replacements: E Stecca, 17 A Cassaghi, 18 S Seye, 19 V Fedrighi, 20 L Gurioli, 21 A Ranuccini, 22 S Barattin, 23 E Stevanin

IRELAND L Delany; A Doyle, A Dalton, A McGann, N Behan; D O'Brien, A Hughes; L Djougang, N Jones, C Haney; N Fryday, S Monaghan; D Wall, G Moore, D Nic a Bháird.

Replacements: C Nielson, S McGrath, K Buggy, H O'Connor, B Hogan, M Scuffil-McCabe, V Irwin, M Deely.