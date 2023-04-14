Ulster into second with bonus-point win over Dragons

ULSTER 40 DRAGONS 19

Ulster moved, temporarily at least, into second place in the URC standings with a bonus-point win over Dragons that was once again fuelled by the scores of hooker Tom Stewart.

The victory puts the pressure on the Stormers who now need to beat Munster in Cape Town on Saturday afternoon to pull back ahead in the race for home advantage in a prospective semi-final next month.

Against opposition who have not won a domestic game since October it was, in truth, not a performance that will inspire many to believe the northern province are building momentum ahead of those knock-out fixtures.

Despite now winning six of their last seven in the league, Dan McFarland's men still give the impression of lacking last year's sharpness in attack, while allowing a 19-point lead to be cut to just seven at one stage in the second-half attributed to an unconvincing feel to the evening.

The sight of Ireland prop Tom O'Toole sporting a pair of crutches having departed in the fifth minute with an ankle injury will be of concern ahead of the bigger games to come too.

Despite the loss of O'Toole to injury - and he was joined by fellow prop Eric O'Sullivan in making an early exit - Ulster did open the scoring with a sharp passage of play. Back-row David McCann, a former captain of the Irish under-20s, had to finish strongly in the corner but the try was made thanks to a slick interchange of passes between Stuart McCloskey and Jacob Stockdale.

The latter, who was again heavily involved, thought he had put Craig Gilroy in for a score in the opposite corner soon after but the try was chalked off by the TMO for obstruction in the build-up.

Prior to that, Dragons had achieved brief parity when Taine Basham was allowed to skip through Ulster's defence too easily.

The heavily favoured hosts would then seemingly take control of the game through Stewart's second hat-trick in as many URC games.

The 22-year-old, who has now scored ten tries in his last four league games, bagged two through the now typical mauled method but his third, eight minutes into the second-half to bring up the bonus-point, was a poacher's finish from out on the wing.

Ulster's Craig Gilroy is tackled by Dragons' Rio Dyer during the URC match at Kingspan Stadium. Picture: John Dickson/Sportsfile

John Cooney's conversion moved Ulster 19 points ahead and few then would have expected a comeback from the side sat second from bottom in the standings.

But two quick tries, first from Elliott Dee and the second from Rhodri Williams, suddenly made a game of things.

Now needing to secure a game they seemingly had in the bag only minutes prior, Ulster again trusted their line-out, even when offered a kickable penalty to make it a two-score game.

Eventually they got their reward when replacement back-rower Nick Timoney went over to restore some breathing room before a penalty try awarded for Ashton Hewitt's deliberate knock-on rounded out the scoring in the final minute.

With only play-off seeding to play for, this was never an occasion that stood to purge the disappointment of a European exit at the hands of Leinster last time out but the manner of the victory again offered just as many questions as answers.

Five points if far from five-star, Ulster will know they require substantially more come play-off time.

ULSTER: M Lowry; C Gilroy, J Hume, S McCloksey, J Stockdale; B Burns, J Cooney; E O'Sullivan, T Stewart, T O'Toole; A O'Connor (CAPT), S Carter; D McCann, M Rea, D Vermeulen.

REPLACEMENTS: J Toomaga-Allen for O'Toole (5), A Warwick for O'Sullivan (22), E McIlroy for Lowry (44-53 HIA, for Gilroy 76), N Timoney for Vermeulen (53), K Treadwell for Carter (58), S Moore for McCloskey (65), J Andrew for Stewart (66), N Doak for Burns (76).

DRAGONS: J Williams; R Dyer, J Rosser, M Clark, A Hewitt; A O’Brien, R Williams (CAPT), R Jones, E Dee, L Brown; B Carter, M Screech; G Nott, T Basham, A Wainwright.

REPLACEMENTS: L Fairbrother for Brown (27), W Reed for O'Brien (53) A Owen for M Clark (53), S Lonsdale for Nott (57), B Coghlan for Dee (62), L Jones for Dyer (64), J Reynolds for R Jones (66), G Young for Wainwright (75).

Referee: B Blain (SRU).

Player of the match: T Stewart.