Ciara Griffin: Ireland back to the scene of our worst nightmare

A rest week after a bruising and physical start to the Championship was welcomed by all teams last week in the Women's Six Nations.

These breaks give an opportunity for players to recover, rehab any injuries and presents an opportunity to reflect on where teams find themselves. England, Wales, and France will have gone into the break content with their performances but also hungry to make sure they keep on an upward trajectory. Ireland, Italy, and Scotland will have used the break as an opportunity to reset, refocus and be prepared to fight for ‘best of the rest’.

It appears inevitable that Wales have secured WXV 1 rugby this season with their strong start and two wins on the bounce. They will be targeting a third win against Italy in the last round of the Championship. This leaves Ireland, Italy and Scotland battling it out for the two places available in WXV 2. If Ireland want to aim for WXV 2 rugby later this season, two wins away over both Italy and Scotland are a must.

After putting in a competitive performance against France in the first round, Italy will have been disappointed with the 68–5 loss to England in Round 2. They will be looking to fight back in Round 3. The Irish team face the added pressure of travelling to Stadio Sergio La Franchi today to play Italy. Italy at home is a different beast.

Be it slowing the ball in the breakdown, targeting the hooker at scrum time by crabbing away from the mark, or blurring the offside line in centre field to close down an attack early, the Italians have a way of frustrating you on their home soil. Italy will use their experienced players to intimidate the young Irish side and impose their style of play early. Four players spring to mind who will be key to a dominant Italian performance - Giada Franco (28), Elisa Giordano (61), Sara Barattin (112) and Beatrice Rigoni (62). Combined these players have 263 international caps and with that experience comes the ability to manage pressure plays, direct players around you and impose your game plan on the opposition.

Franco is an extremely physical open side flanker with a strong ball-carrying ability and is a menace at the breakdown. Giordano the Italian captain is also a key back-row player who covers both 6 and 8. She is also the lineout leader and is happy to put pressure on in the air on opposition lineouts.

Barattin is just a phenomenal athlete, and you can never predict her next move. She loves the snipe at ruck time and will be licking her lips at the two tries Ireland conceded from a weak pillar in the first two rounds of the Championship. Rigoni is a passionate and physical centre who really drives the players around her. She has a very long boot and will be targeting the inexperienced positioning knowledge of the Irish back three to secure Italian territory on Saturday.

I believe we all live with and are haunted by the ghosts of Parma from our failed World Cup qualification in September 2021. Just hearing Stadio Sergio La Franchi makes all the emotions and heartbreak flood back. The one beauty of Ireland having such a young side is that they haven't experienced the devastation of that game. They didn’t experience the sleepless nights, the moments where your body went numb at memories catching you off-guard or not being able to look people in the eye when you came home.

The younger players have the opportunity to write their own script in Parma and hopefully will come home with better memories and experiences. The more senior players who have experienced the heartbreak of Parma will want to use the motivation of righting some wrongs to inspire an improved Irish performance on Saturday.

I know I might sound like a broken record but as the late Tom Tierney always told us ‘defence wins matches.’ For Ireland their defence and lack of a clear defensive policy has really let them down in the first two rounds. You never go out to miss a tackle and sometimes the ball carrier is just too good, but a combined missed tackle count of 69 in the first two games cannot be ignored.

It brings me back to the glaring question, what is the defensive policy? From the outside looking in it appears that there isn’t a clear defensive system. Players are side shuffling, not accelerating off the line and there is little to no communication between players. On a number of occasions, it appeared one player was expecting the other to make the tackle. From a ball carriers’ perspective, if you hear a person shout that they have you or that they are a support on the defenders inside, it really makes you question your carry. That seed of doubt is all you need as a defender to make that dominant tackle and try and bounce to your feet. Ireland must become more vocal in defence, let the opposition know they are coming for them but also drive the players around them to work harder.

‘Hard work will always beat talent if talent isn’t willing to work hard enough’, this has always been and always will be my mantra in everything that I do. It is a phrase I lived by on the pitch and particularly in defence. Your mind-set always has to be that you will outwork your opposite number on both sides of the ball. Defence is pretty simple: make the dominant tackle, stop, and drive back your attacker and bounce up to go again. It is a hunger and a fight to not let anyone get past you and put your body on the line to stop the ball at all costs. We need to see this hunger on Saturday from Ireland.

From watching the first two rounds of matches one player has stood out for me and that is Nichola Fryday - leading from the front. So far, she is the standout player for Ireland in her work rate around the park; successfully making yards in her carries and doing everything that she can to stop the ball dead. She leads by example every minute she is on the pitch and does her best to drive those around her. We need players to follow the standard set by their captain and put their bodies on the line. You stop the ball at all costs, and we need to see this hunger Saturday.