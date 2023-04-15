Munster must deliver on South African soil

Two points. That is all Munster require from their final two BKT United Rugby Championship matches of the campaign to progress to the end-of-season play-offs.

Yet never will that seemingly straightforward task have seemed so daunting as Graham Rowntree’s men prepare to face the Stormers in Cape Town this evening (5:15pm Irish time).

Playing both the URC defending champions and then, next Saturday, the team that hammered them 50-35 to end their Heineken Champions Cup bid in emphatic style a fortnight ago turns the search for those two points into something a lot more challenging. Then add the knowledge it may well take more than that to secure qualification for 2023-24 Heineken Champions Cup and the pressure mounts even further.

Given the current format allows a side to win their in-country shield while finishing outside the top eight and still qualify it could mean Munster cannot afford to finish lower than seventh to ensure a 28th consecutive season in the premier club competition. So all of a sudden, their current position of fifth, six points behind Glasgow and only seven clear of the eighth-placed Sharks, whom they must re-visit next weekend means there is an awful lot at stake in the next 160 minutes-plus of URC rugby.

The whys and wherefores of how it came to this have been much discussed and the acknowledgement that first-season head coach Rowntree and his new backroom team are taking this squad in the right direction in terms of playing style and the fitness levels and training methods to execute that gameplan should by now be understood.

Yet coming off back-to-back defeats to Glasgow and the Sharks in which Munster’s flaws have been cruelly exposed does not make negotiating these next two fixtures any easier and Rowntree will need the improvements he has demanded to resolve the errors of those two most recent games to implemented immediately in Cape Town.

It is Munster’s first away fixture against the Stormers and only their second contest in total, the first since the Capetonians visited Thomond Park just two weeks into their maiden URC campaign and were beaten 34-18 on October 2, 2021. Yet the fast start made by the visitors that night, when they scored two quick tries in the first quarter and took a 15-0 lead on 29 minutes was enough of a calling card to make an impression on Rowntree this week.

“We’ve not played them since the start of last year and that first half at Thomond, they scored some good tries and they’re still doing that,” the Munster boss said.

“I have had a good look at what they’ve done this season and they are dangerous full stop. They’re dangerous, a dangerous team. Kick loosely to them they get the ball to the edge well, a powerful pack, a powerful ball-carrying pack so another huge challenge for us.”

Rowntree has made five changes to the side which went down to the Sharks last time out at Kings Park as Jeremy Loughman returns at loosehead prop for the first time since a thigh injury sustained in December and Conor Murray returns at scrum-half to partner Jack Crowley after the young fly-half was retained in the number 10 jersey. There is also a comeback on the cards for veteran Ireland wing Keith Earls, set to make his 199th Munster appearance at age 35 from the bench in first game back since January 1 following a calf injury.

Yet it is the selection of another replacement, out-half Ben Healy, that is telling, coming as it does at the expense of Joey Carbery, who travelled with the squad to South Africa but will have to watch form the sidelines.

Carbery’s loss of the number 10 jersey to Crowley for a Champions Cup knockout tie earlier this month seemed significant as his younger rival was handed the playmaking role, echoing Crowley’s promotion in the Ireland Six Nations squad at his squad mate’s expense.

Rowntree had been asked about his selection at number 10 earlier in the week and once again emphasised his policy of picking on form, not just in-game but on the training field.

“We’ll pick what’s right for the next game,” the head coach. “I think we’ve demonstrated that for the whole season, we’ve picked what’s right for the next game and that’s what we’re seeing in games and what we’re seeing in training.

“With the intensity at which we can train now, we can make a lot of decisions from how guys are training so we’ll pick what’s right for the weekend.”

Apply that approach to Carbery’s current standing within the Munster set-up and his complete omission here does not bode well for the 27-year-old’s World Cup ambitions later this year.

None of that will be worrying Rowntree or Munster right now, not when an appointment with the Stormers, unbeaten in 18 consecutive URC home games, is looming so large.

STORMERS: D Willemse; S Hartzenberg, R Nel, D du Plessis, S Seabelo; M Libbok, P de Wet; S Kitshoff – captain, J Dweba, F Malherbe; R van Heerden, M Orie; W Engelbrecht, B-J Dixon, H Dayimani

Replacements: JJ Kotze, A Vermaak, N Fouche, E van Rhyn, M Theunissen, E Roos, H Jantjies, C Blommetjies.

MUNSTER: M Haley; C Nash, A Frisch, M Fekitoa, S Daly; J Crowley, C Murray; J Loughman, D Barron, S Archer; J Kleyn, RG Snyman; P O’Mahony – captain, A Kendellen, G Coombes.

Replacements: S Buckley, J Wycherley, K Knox, F Wycherley, J O’Donoghue, C Casey, B Healy, K Earls.

Referee: Craig Evans (Wales)